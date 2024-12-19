Humanforce Acquires LiveHire to Realise Total Talent Management for Frontline and Flexible Workforces

PR NewsWire | 2:00 PM

SYDNEY, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Humanforce, an Australian-borne global provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions, today announced the acquisition of LiveHire, a best-of-breed Applicant Tracking System (ATS), Recruit CRM, and AI-powered talent pooling platform. The acquisition is Humanforce’s fourth in a two-year period.

The deal, valued at $17.2M, delivers businesses the capability to augment their workforce quickly, intelligently, and compliantly across various labour pools, including internal, contingent, gig, and staffing agency workers. This comprehensive approach aims to address the evolving labour demands of frontline and flexible workforces such as childcare, aged care, healthcare, hospitality, retail, events & stadia and local government.

Humanforce CEO Clayton Pyne said, "We are thrilled to bring LiveHire into the Humanforce family. This acquisition aligns perfectly with our mission to make work easier and life better for frontline and flexible workforces. LiveHire’s advanced talent solutions will empower our clients to innovate in hiring, enhance candidate engagement, and optimise shift filling, skills matching, and mobility models for both companies and workers.

"Talent is a critical area that has plagued frontline and flexible workforces in recent years, so the enormity of providing customers with much-needed access to a vast talent pool of candidates within the Humanforce suite is not lost on us. Businesses will be able to better manage their reliance – and expenditure – on agency sourcing, reduce their time-to-hire, and maintain complete visibility over their workforce and their people, within a single, best-in-one HCM suite."

Since being founded in Australia in 2012, LiveHire has been revolutionising the candidate experience and enabling businesses to thrive with talent on demand. Over the past 12 years, LiveHire has amassed a talent community of almost 10 million candidates, representative of ~70% of the Australian workforce. By building this volume talent community, LiveHire has truly democratised much needed access to frontline and contingent workers. LiveHire’s success has fuelled their expansion into global markets including New Zealand, United Kingdom and North America. Since its inception, LiveHire has processed over 13 million candidate job applications for roles within hundreds of businesses globally.

Accel-KKR Managing Director and Humanforce board member, Joe Porten, said, "Humanforce continues to accelerate its growth by deliberately seeking complementary, best-in-class people management solutions. With LiveHire’s market-leading AI-powered talent solutions, Humanforce will seamlessly connect the flow of the world’s talent with the growth, productivity, and efficiency objectives of frontline and flexible workforces."

With the addition of LiveHire, Humanforce’s best-in-one HCM suite now encompasses Workforce Management, HR, Payroll, Wellbeing, and Talent under one platform, giving businesses a holistic view of their total talent, enhancing their ability to respond to labour market fluctuations and stay competitive.

"Humanforce continues to make work easier and life better for frontline and flexible workforces. LiveHire’s best-of-breed ATS, Recruit CRM, Direct Sourcing and AI-Powered Talent Pooling products are highly complementary and will enable Humanforce to power innovative and intelligent hiring, candidate engagement, shift filling, skills matching and mobility models for companies and workers alike.

We are excited that by adding Talent to Humanforce’s current HCM suite of Workforce Management, HR, Payroll and Wellbeing, businesses will now be able to augment their workforce quickly, intelligently and compliantly –across internal, contingent, gig and staffing agency labour pools –to address dynamic labour demands," said Pyne.

"Organisations will be able to reduce expenditure and their time-to-hire, respond nimbly to frontline labour shortages, and generate committed pools of flexible workers by leveraging their employer brand, enhancing their EVP. All the while, maintaining complete visibility over their total talent within a single, best-in-one HCM suite with centralised data, and deep insights & analytics to make more informed people decisions," Pyne concluded.

-ends-

About Humanforce

Humanforce provides the market leading, employee-centred, intelligent and compliant HCM suite for frontline and flexible workforces, offering highly configurable, best-in-one WFM, HR, Payroll, Wellbeing and Talent – without compromise. Our vision is to make work easier and life better by focusing on the employee experience (EX), and the efficiency and optimisation of businesses.

Founded in 2002, Humanforce has a 2300-strong customer base and heading towards one million employees under management, across a wide range of industries including Aged Care, Childcare, Healthcare, Retail, Hospitality, Events & Stadia, Local Government and more. Today, we have offices across Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Philippines and USA.

Customers include Story House Early Learning, Flight Centre, Southern Cross Care, Howard Smith Wharves, Manchester City and more. https://humanforce.com

About LiveHire

LiveHire is a leading provider of ATS, Recruit CRM, and AI-powered talent pooling solutions. Since its founding in 2012, LiveHire has empowered organisations to build and maintain warm talent pools, streamlining the recruitment process and enhancing candidate engagement. https://www.livehire.com/

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms