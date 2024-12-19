Montrose Environmental Group Selected by Sydney Water to Install PFAS Treatment System

PR NewsWire | 2:56 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE: MEG), a global environmental solutions company, was selected to install its per- and polyfluorinated substances (PFAS) mobile treatment system at Sydney Water’s Cascade Water Filtration Plant (WFP) outside of Sydney, Australia to address PFAS in drinking water.

In June 2024, perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS) and PFHxS, two forms of PFAS, were detected in the outlet of the Cascade WFP. Sydney Water took prompt action to find a solution that would quickly begin removing PFAS compounds from drinking water. 

As a leading provider of water treatment solutions in Australia and a pioneer in treating PFAS-impacted water in the country, Montrose was engaged by Sydney Water, Australia’s largest water utility, to implement a mobile solution for the immediate treatment of drinking water while Sydney Water pursues long-term upgrades to the Cascade WFP. Installing Montrose’s system at the WFP will help reduce PFAS to below the limits proposed in the draft Australian Drinking Water Guidelines, which are set to be finalized in April 2025.

Roch Cheroux, Managing Director of Sydney Water, commented: "We are committed to leading the way with new ideas to ensure the continued delivery of world-class drinking water to our communities. This initiative to install a rapid treatment system reflects our commitment to deliver safe and reliable water to all our customers." 

"Montrose is proud to be working with Sydney Water, which has a shared commitment to providing communities with safe drinking water," said Vijay Manthripragada, president and chief executive officer of Montrose Environmental Group. "The installation of these multi-million-dollar systems underscores our commitment to the Australian market and achieves our organic growth goals in the region. By deepening our relationship with the broader Australian environmental services sector, we are confident in our prospects for 2025 and beyond."

Contacts

Investor Relations:
Adrianne Griffin
(949) 988-3383
ir@montrose-env.com

Media Relations:
Lauren Dowling
(214)-514-9809
pr@montrose-env.com

