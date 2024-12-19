Potech Group Expands Global Presence with New Entity Launch in Australia

PR NewsWire | 7:33 PM

SYDNEY, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Potech, a leading provider of cybersecurity and information & technology solutions, is officially launching its new arm in Australia.



Potech hosting an exclusive panel discussion at Western Sydney University’s Launch Pad titled “How AI Can Accelerate Cybersecurity.”

While cybersecurity takes centerstage in Australia, with the Parliament lately passing a suite of important legislative reforms that are meant to put the country on track towards becoming a leading market in cybersecurity, Potech’s expansion today underscores the group’s commitment to broadening its global reach and providing advanced cybersecurity solutions to clients across Australia and the Asia-Pacific region.

Potech Australia is led by Managing Partner Bassam Khoreich and Country Manager Anthony Rixon, both playing key roles in driving the new region’s operation and growth.

Tony Feghali, Potech Founder & Group CEO, made a 10-day visit to Australia, partaking in the launch activities and closely engaging with strategic partners and stakeholders through several significant events to showcase the Group’s products and services, and long-confirmed expertise in cybersecurity.

One of the highlights was CyberCon Melbourne, where the company showcased its flagship products and solutions, while also meeting with partners, clients, and peers among Australia’s leading cyber thought leaders.

Through its ongoing commitment to knowledge-sharing, Potech also hosted an exclusive panel discussion at Western Sydney University’s Launch Pad titled "How AI Can Accelerate Cybersecurity." This event brought together experts and students, discussing the pivotal role that Artificial Intelligence plays in enhancing cybersecurity defenses.

Potech Australia offers a range of Information & Technology and Cybersecurity advisory services, training services, and Engineering Solutions & Tools.

Flagship Services:

AI Risk Assessment : Helps organizations manage the cybersecurity, compliance, and governance risks associated with AI technologies adoption.

: Essential for enabling and driving Business Strategy, maximizing the value of technology investments. Compliance Assessments: as per local standards including the Australian Signals Directorate (ASD)’s Essential Eight, and as per international ones including the ISO27001 for information security management.

as per local standards including the Australian Signals Directorate (ASD)’s Essential Eight, and as per international ones including the ISO27001 for information security management. Trainings and Certifications: made for both technical and non-technical teams, aiming to strengthen internal teams’ awareness levels which are every organization’s first line of defense.

Flagship Products:

DARKIVORE : A Digital Risk Protection (DRP) and Cyberthreat Intelligence (CTI) platform that permeates the surface, deep and dark webs to capture and take down emerging threats (such as deepfakes, which is a growing global concern).

About Potech

Potech is a global leader in Information & Technology and cybersecurity solutions, offering innovative services and products that help organizations safeguard their digital assets.

The group operates across multiple regions, including Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and now Australia, serving clients across diverse industries including government agencies, telecommunications, energy, financial firms, academic & healthcare institutions.

For more information, visit www.potech.com

Media Contact:

Potech Communications

Email: media@potech.global

