TheLotter Australia: Celebrate the Holiday Season with an Immense Mega Millions Jackpot!

PR NewsWire | 7:00 AM

Your ticket to the world’s largest lottery jackpots – now in Australia.

SYDNEY, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Get ready for a holiday miracle! The US Mega Millions lottery is offering an incredible $1.31 billion (US$825 million) jackpot that could turn your Christmas dreams into reality, with its next draw on 20 December, 2024. Imagine welcoming 2025 with a life-changing jackpot prize!

At TheLotter Australia, customers can purchase entries to US MegaLuck, where their selections will be matched with an official lottery ticket in the corresponding US Mega Millions draw from licenced US Mega Millions retailers.

"If a customer’s MegaLuck numbers come up in the official Mega Millions draw, they win a prize equivalent to that awarded in Mega Millions for the respective prize division, just like in the United States! Our customers receive the full amount of the prize, before the deduction of taxes," says Piers Morgan, Director at TheLotter Australia.

Australians captivated by the major American lotteries, such as Mega Millions and Powerball, can join the excitement on mobile or the TheLotter Australia app with a quick, easy account setup.

When a customer wins, TheLotter Australia delivers prompt notifications about this good news. Small prizes are deposited directly into customers’ accounts, while TheLotter Australia assists with claiming larger and jackpot prizes.

Whether it’s spoiling loved ones, planning unforgettable getaways, or stepping into 2025 with limitless possibilities, Australians eager to have a go at winning a life-changing jackpot prize can secure their chances in time for the next Mega Millions draw by signing up and filling in a MegaLuck entry form at TheLotter Australia.

About TheLotter Australia

TheLotter is operated by Gaineroo Pty Ltd ACN 638 202 114 and licenced and regulated by Australia’s Northern Territory Government under the Gaming Control Act 1993 NT. (License: IGL1011 issued on 25/01/2022). Not available to residents of South Australia.

Help is close at hand. You know the score. Stay in control. Gamble responsibly. Call Gambling Help on 1800 858 858 or visit www.gambleaware.nsw.gov.au or www.gamblinghelponline.org.au.

TheLotter Australia customers are not purchasing tickets or participating in nominated foreign lotteries. TheLotter Australia’s Lottery Supplier Service provides customers with the opportunity to receive monies equivalent to official prize winnings in those lotteries, less any applicable taxes.

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

Latest News

1
The Short Report – 19 Dec 2024

1:11 PM - Weekly Reports
2
Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Dec 19, 2024

11:00 AM - Daily Market Reports
3
Book Excerpt: Our Robotics Future

10:30 AM - Book Reviews
4
Pro Medicus, A Global Software Super Star

10:00 AM - Australia
5
The Overnight Report: And Down We Go…

9:18 AM - Daily Market Reports

Most Popular

1
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 22-11-2024

Nov 22 2024 - Australia
2
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 09-12-2024

Dec 09 2024 - Australia
3
The 2024 Gen.Ai Xmas Special, Incl 2025 Outlook

Dec 12 2024 - Australia
4
Rudi’s View: Knock. Knock. Volatility Is Back!

Nov 20 2024 - Rudi's View
5
Uranium Week: Supply Misses And Geo-Politics

Nov 26 2024 - Weekly Reports
6
Material Matters: Iron Ore; Gold, Critical Minerals & LNG

Dec 05 2024 - Commodities