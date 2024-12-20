Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 20 December 2024

Weekly Reports | 10:21 AM

Our top ten news from 12 December 2024 to 19 December 2024 (ranked according to popularity).

1 – The 2024 Gen.Ai Xmas Special, Incl 2025 Outlook Thursday 12 December 2024 A Christmas special with a deep dive into why Generative Ai remains a growing tour de force for both enterprises, consumers, economies and investors. What’s in store for 2025?

2 – Rudi’s View: Best Buys & Smaller Cap Favourites Thursday 12 December 2024 Updates on stock picker’s favourites and Model Portfolio adjustments

3 – GQG Partners Shrugs Off Adani Friday 13 December 2024 While there was an immediate rush to the exits following the recent Adani news, funds are flowing back into GQG Partners and brokers point to longer term performance success

4 – Uranium Week: Outlook For 2025 Tuesday 17 December 2024 Analysts debate the demand/supply outlook for uranium in 2025

5 – Generation Development, The Next Hub24? Thursday 12 December 2024 Could Generation Development experience a similar long growth runway as Hub24?

6 – In Case You Missed It – BC Extra Upgrades & Downgrades – 13-12-24 Friday 13 December 2024 A summary of the highlights from Broker Call Extra updates throughout the week past

7 – Ask FNArena: CSL, Charter Hall & Dexus Monday 16 December 2024 Earlier this month we asked investors to send in their questions. Today, we answer two questions received

8 – ESG Focus: Agriculture, Food & Sustainability Wednesday 18 December 2024 The latest ESG in focus details some of the solutions for global food production and sustainable protein sources

9 – Ask FNArena: High Multiples About To Collapse? Tuesday 17 December 2024 Earlier this month we asked investors to send in their questions. Today, we answer another questions received

10 – In Brief: Pro Medicus, Superloop, Clarity & More Friday 13 December 2024 In Brief has filled the Christmas stocking with great stock snacks for investors, Pro Medicus, Superloop, Motorcycle Holdings, Clarity Pharmaceutical and Jarden’s cyber retailing update

