Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 20 December 2024

Weekly Reports | 10:21 AM

Our top ten news from 12 December 2024 to 19 December 2024 (ranked according to popularity).

1 – The 2024 Gen.Ai Xmas Special, Incl 2025 Outlook

Thursday 12 December 2024

A Christmas special with a deep dive into why Generative Ai remains a growing tour de force for both enterprises, consumers, economies and investors. What’s in store for 2025?

2 – Rudi’s View: Best Buys & Smaller Cap Favourites

Thursday 12 December 2024

Updates on stock picker’s favourites and Model Portfolio adjustments

3 – GQG Partners Shrugs Off Adani

Friday 13 December 2024

While there was an immediate rush to the exits following the recent Adani news, funds are flowing back into GQG Partners and brokers point to longer term performance success

4 – Uranium Week: Outlook For 2025

Tuesday 17 December 2024

Analysts debate the demand/supply outlook for uranium in 2025

5 – Generation Development, The Next Hub24?

Thursday 12 December 2024

Could Generation Development experience a similar long growth runway as Hub24?

6 – In Case You Missed It – BC Extra Upgrades & Downgrades – 13-12-24

Friday 13 December 2024

A summary of the highlights from Broker Call Extra updates throughout the week past

7 – Ask FNArena: CSL, Charter Hall & Dexus

Monday 16 December 2024

Earlier this month we asked investors to send in their questions. Today, we answer two questions received

8 – ESG Focus: Agriculture, Food & Sustainability

Wednesday 18 December 2024

The latest ESG in focus details some of the solutions for global food production and sustainable protein sources

9 – Ask FNArena: High Multiples About To Collapse?

Tuesday 17 December 2024

Earlier this month we asked investors to send in their questions. Today, we answer another questions received

10 – In Brief: Pro Medicus, Superloop, Clarity & More

Friday 13 December 2024

In Brief has filled the Christmas stocking with great stock snacks for investors, Pro Medicus, Superloop, Motorcycle Holdings, Clarity Pharmaceutical and Jarden’s cyber retailing update

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

Latest News

1
Next Week At A Glance -23-27 Dec 2024

11:58 AM - Weekly Reports
2
In Case You Missed It – BC Extra Upgrades & Downgrades – 20-12-24

11:00 AM - Weekly Reports
3
Material Matters: Whitehaven, Evolution, Iluka, Santos & More

10:30 AM - Commodities
4
Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 20 December 2024

10:21 AM - Weekly Reports
5
In Brief: Dicker Data, Light & Wonder, Codan

10:00 AM - Weekly Reports

Most Popular

1
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 22-11-2024

Nov 22 2024 - Australia
2
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 09-12-2024

Dec 09 2024 - Australia
3
The 2024 Gen.Ai Xmas Special, Incl 2025 Outlook

Dec 12 2024 - Australia
4
Uranium Week: Supply Misses And Geo-Politics

Nov 26 2024 - Weekly Reports
5
Material Matters: Iron Ore; Gold, Critical Minerals & LNG

Dec 05 2024 - Commodities
6
Rudi’s View: Best Buys & Smaller Cap Favourites

Dec 12 2024 - Rudi's View