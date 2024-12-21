The Market In Numbers – 21 Dec 2024

Australia | 9:09 AM

The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 21 Dec 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Dec) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY25) NZ50 12904.110 1.17% -1.25% 3.87% 9.63% 10.13% All Ordinaries 8316.70 -2.73% -4.40% -2.60% 6.22% 3.78% S&P ASX 200 8067.00 -2.76% -4.38% -2.45% 6.27% 3.86% S&P ASX 300 8000.30 -2.73% -4.39% -2.55% 6.16% 3.79% Communication Services 1625.00 -2.19% -3.94% 2.02% 2.32% 8.25% Consumer Discretionary 3845.10 -3.44% -2.48% 0.16% 18.67% 9.50% Consumer Staples 11668.90 -1.00% -0.35% -6.39% -5.21% -5.73% Energy 8292.80 -2.25% -3.59% -9.16% -21.93% -17.33% Financials 8463.10 -3.36% -5.83% 2.94% 25.97% 10.53% Health Care 44367.40 -1.01% -3.00% 0.67% 4.79% 0.25% Industrials 7590.70 0.69% -1.00% 1.93% 10.56% 11.44% Info Technology 2713.10 -1.54% -5.36% -0.16% 48.02% 15.87% Materials 16100.50 -4.83% -4.68% -12.10% -17.39% -4.61% Real Estate 3779.50 -1.92% -6.56% -6.71% 12.90% 6.07% Utilities 8882.80 0.50% -2.28% -1.12% 8.60% -4.33% A-REITs 1728.90 -1.78% -6.36% -6.45% 15.08% 6.44% All Technology Index 3766.30 -2.29% -4.99% 8.42% 39.80% 20.03% Banks 3534.10 -3.83% -6.36% 2.71% 27.15% 10.61% Gold Index 8414.10 -7.24% -5.76% -3.52% 14.20% 14.36% Metals & Mining 5236.60 -4.85% -4.36% -12.60% -19.02% -5.66%

The World

Index 21 Dec 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Dec) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY25) FTSE100 8084.61 -2.60% -2.45% -1.85% 4.54% -0.97% DAX30 19884.75 -2.55% 1.32% 2.90% 18.70% 9.04% Hang Seng 19720.70 -1.25% 1.53% -6.69% 15.68% 11.30% Nikkei 225 38701.90 -1.95% 1.29% 2.06% 15.65% -2.23% DJIA 42840.26 -2.25% -4.61% 1.21% 13.67% 9.51% S&P500 5930.85 -1.99% -1.68% 2.92% 24.34% 8.61% Nasdaq Comp 19572.60 -1.78% 1.84% 7.61% 30.39% 10.38%

Metals & Minerals

Index 21 Dec 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Dec) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY25) Gold (oz) 2613.29 -3.35% -1.82% -2.54% 27.82% 11.78% Silver (oz) 29.57 -6.33% -3.61% -7.32% 21.30% 1.10% Copper (lb) 4.0850 -3.67% -1.13% -11.17% 7.27% -5.73% Aluminium (lb) 1.1323 -3.45% -3.01% -4.58% 16.46% 0.69% Nickel (lb) 7.1449 -1.85% -1.50% -6.83% -3.93% -8.14% Zinc (lb) 1.3371 -3.47% -2.62% -3.53% 18.90% 0.83% Uranium (lb) weekly 76.50 -0.33% -1.29% -6.71% -11.05% -8.11% Iron Ore (t) 104.08 -1.34% 0.71% 11.94% -24.71% -2.28%

Energy

Index 21 Dec 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Dec) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY25) West Texas Crude 69.11 -1.45% 0.33% 0.68% -6.37% -15.58% Brent Crude 72.56 -1.29% -0.17% 1.43% -8.45% -15.07%









The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

