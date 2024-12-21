The Market In Numbers – 21 Dec 2024

Australia | 9:09 AM

The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 21 Dec 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Dec) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY25)
NZ50 12904.110 1.17% -1.25% 3.87% 9.63% 10.13%
All Ordinaries 8316.70 -2.73% -4.40% -2.60% 6.22% 3.78%
S&P ASX 200 8067.00 -2.76% -4.38% -2.45% 6.27% 3.86%
S&P ASX 300 8000.30 -2.73% -4.39% -2.55% 6.16% 3.79%
Communication Services 1625.00 -2.19% -3.94% 2.02% 2.32% 8.25%
Consumer Discretionary 3845.10 -3.44% -2.48% 0.16% 18.67% 9.50%
Consumer Staples 11668.90 -1.00% -0.35% -6.39% -5.21% -5.73%
Energy 8292.80 -2.25% -3.59% -9.16% -21.93% -17.33%
Financials 8463.10 -3.36% -5.83% 2.94% 25.97% 10.53%
Health Care 44367.40 -1.01% -3.00% 0.67% 4.79% 0.25%
Industrials 7590.70 0.69% -1.00% 1.93% 10.56% 11.44%
Info Technology 2713.10 -1.54% -5.36% -0.16% 48.02% 15.87%
Materials 16100.50 -4.83% -4.68% -12.10% -17.39% -4.61%
Real Estate 3779.50 -1.92% -6.56% -6.71% 12.90% 6.07%
Utilities 8882.80 0.50% -2.28% -1.12% 8.60% -4.33%
A-REITs 1728.90 -1.78% -6.36% -6.45% 15.08% 6.44%
All Technology Index 3766.30 -2.29% -4.99% 8.42% 39.80% 20.03%
Banks 3534.10 -3.83% -6.36% 2.71% 27.15% 10.61%
Gold Index 8414.10 -7.24% -5.76% -3.52% 14.20% 14.36%
Metals & Mining 5236.60 -4.85% -4.36% -12.60% -19.02% -5.66%

The World

Index 21 Dec 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Dec) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY25)
FTSE100 8084.61 -2.60% -2.45% -1.85% 4.54% -0.97%
DAX30 19884.75 -2.55% 1.32% 2.90% 18.70% 9.04%
Hang Seng 19720.70 -1.25% 1.53% -6.69% 15.68% 11.30%
Nikkei 225 38701.90 -1.95% 1.29% 2.06% 15.65% -2.23%
DJIA 42840.26 -2.25% -4.61% 1.21% 13.67% 9.51%
S&P500 5930.85 -1.99% -1.68% 2.92% 24.34% 8.61%
Nasdaq Comp 19572.60 -1.78% 1.84% 7.61% 30.39% 10.38%

Metals & Minerals

Index 21 Dec 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Dec) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY25)
Gold (oz) 2613.29 -3.35% -1.82% -2.54% 27.82% 11.78%
Silver (oz) 29.57 -6.33% -3.61% -7.32% 21.30% 1.10%
Copper (lb) 4.0850 -3.67% -1.13% -11.17% 7.27% -5.73%
Aluminium (lb) 1.1323 -3.45% -3.01% -4.58% 16.46% 0.69%
Nickel (lb) 7.1449 -1.85% -1.50% -6.83% -3.93% -8.14%
Zinc (lb) 1.3371 -3.47% -2.62% -3.53% 18.90% 0.83%
Uranium (lb) weekly 76.50 -0.33% -1.29% -6.71% -11.05% -8.11%
Iron Ore (t) 104.08 -1.34% 0.71% 11.94% -24.71% -2.28%

Energy

Index 21 Dec 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Dec) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY25)
West Texas Crude 69.11 -1.45% 0.33% 0.68% -6.37% -15.58%
Brent Crude 72.56 -1.29% -0.17% 1.43% -8.45% -15.07%




The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

Latest News

1
The Market In Numbers – 21 Dec 2024

9:09 AM - Australia
2
ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 20-12-24

Dec 20 2024 - Daily Market Reports
3
Next Week At A Glance -23-27 Dec 2024

Dec 20 2024 - Weekly Reports
4
In Case You Missed It – BC Extra Upgrades & Downgrades – 20-12-24

Dec 20 2024 - Weekly Reports
5
Material Matters: Whitehaven, Evolution, Iluka, Santos & More

Dec 20 2024 - Commodities

Most Popular

1
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 22-11-2024

Nov 22 2024 - Australia
2
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 09-12-2024

Dec 09 2024 - Australia
3
The 2024 Gen.Ai Xmas Special, Incl 2025 Outlook

Dec 12 2024 - Australia
4
Rudi’s View: Confidence In Quality Rewarded

Nov 27 2024 - Rudi's View
5
Uranium Week: Supply Misses And Geo-Politics

Nov 26 2024 - Weekly Reports
6
Material Matters: Iron Ore; Gold, Critical Minerals & LNG

Dec 05 2024 - Commodities