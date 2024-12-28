The Market In Numbers – 28 Dec 2024

Australia | 9:09 AM

The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 28 Dec 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Dec) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY25) NZ50 13205.100 2.33% 1.06% 6.29% 12.19% 12.70% All Ordinaries 8520.10 2.45% -2.06% -0.21% 8.82% 6.32% S&P ASX 200 8261.80 2.41% -2.07% -0.10% 8.84% 6.36% S&P ASX 300 8197.90 2.47% -2.03% -0.14% 8.78% 6.35% Communication Services 1651.60 1.64% -2.36% 3.69% 3.99% 10.02% Consumer Discretionary 3973.50 3.34% 0.78% 3.51% 22.63% 13.16% Consumer Staples 11810.80 1.22% 0.86% -5.25% -4.06% -4.58% Energy 8487.00 2.34% -1.33% -7.03% -20.11% -15.40% Financials 8747.60 3.36% -2.67% 6.40% 30.20% 14.24% Health Care 45256.30 2.00% -1.06% 2.69% 6.89% 2.26% Industrials 7748.80 2.08% 1.06% 4.05% 12.86% 13.76% Info Technology 2760.10 1.73% -3.73% 1.57% 50.59% 17.88% Materials 16261.50 1.00% -3.73% -11.22% -16.57% -3.65% Real Estate 3898.40 3.15% -3.62% -3.78% 16.45% 9.41% Utilities 9055.20 1.94% -0.38% 0.80% 10.70% -2.47% A-REITs 1783.00 3.13% -3.43% -3.52% 18.68% 9.77% All Technology Index 3859.50 2.47% -2.64% 11.10% 43.26% 23.00% Banks 3659.30 3.54% -3.04% 6.35% 31.65% 14.52% Gold Index 8557.00 1.70% -4.16% -1.88% 16.14% 16.31% Metals & Mining 5297.40 1.16% -3.25% -11.59% -18.08% -4.56%

The World

Index 28 Dec 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Dec) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY25) FTSE100 8149.78 0.81% -1.66% -1.06% 5.39% -0.18% DAX30 19984.32 0.50% 1.82% 3.41% 19.30% 9.59% Hang Seng 20090.46 1.87% 3.43% -4.94% 17.85% 13.39% Nikkei 225 40281.16 4.08% 5.43% 6.23% 20.37% 1.76% DJIA 42992.21 0.35% -4.27% 1.56% 14.07% 9.90% S&P500 5970.84 0.67% -1.02% 3.62% 25.18% 9.35% Nasdaq Comp 19722.03 0.76% 2.62% 8.43% 31.38% 11.22%

Metals & Minerals

Index 28 Dec 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Dec) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY25) Gold (oz) 2626.72 0.51% -1.32% -2.04% 28.48% 12.35% Silver (oz) 30.22 2.20% -1.49% -5.29% 23.97% 3.33% Copper (lb) 4.0965 0.28% -0.85% -10.92% 7.58% -5.47% Aluminium (lb) 1.1431 0.95% -2.08% -3.67% 17.57% 1.65% Nickel (lb) 7.1449 -1.85% -1.50% -6.83% -3.93% -8.14% Zinc (lb) 1.3513 1.06% -1.59% -2.50% 20.16% 1.90% Uranium (lb) weekly 72.00 -5.88% -7.10% -12.20% -16.28% -13.51% Iron Ore (t) 103.84 -0.23% 0.47% 11.68% -24.88% -2.51%

Energy

Index 28 Dec 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Dec) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY25) West Texas Crude 69.48 0.54% 0.87% 1.22% -5.87% -15.12% Brent Crude 72.56 0.00% -0.17% 1.43% -8.45% -15.07%









The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

