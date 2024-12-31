Studying in China | I Look Lovely in Hanfu, They Say

PR NewsWire | Dec 31 2024

CHANGSHA, China, Dec. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Reported by Hunan Today

&amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;
Studying in China | I Look Lovely in Hanfu, They Say Reported by Hunan Today An Xinran, a scholar from Australia, came to Hangzhou to study ancient Chinese literature at Zhejiang University. Fascinated by Hanfu and traditional Chinese culture, she says, "The peace and joy I find here give me a true sense of belonging." Now devoted to sharing the beauty of Chinese traditions through videos and researches, she strives to bridge cultures and dedicates herself to promoting cross-culture communication.

In the era of globalization, China magnetizes students from all over the world with its unique charm.

Seeing is believing. What is China through their eyes?

In 2024, the report team has invested half a year to interview six representatives selected from international students from six continents about their study, life and feelings in Beijing, Shanghai, Hangzhou, Wuhan, Changsha, Xi’an and other cities.

Let’s look through the diverse-colored pupils of these students, set out on a magnificent journey to China, and enjoy the brilliant and colorful pictures of China together!

An Xinran, a scholar from Australia, came to Hangzhou to study ancient Chinese literature at Zhejiang University. Fascinated by Hanfu and traditional Chinese culture, she says, "The peace and joy I find here give me a true sense of belonging." Now devoted to sharing the beauty of Chinese traditions through videos and researches, she strives to bridge cultures and dedicates herself to promoting cross-culture communication.

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

Latest News

1
Today’s Financial Calendar – 31-12-2024

Dec 31 2024 - Daily Market Reports
2
ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 30-12-24

Dec 30 2024 - Daily Market Reports
3
Today’s Financial Calendar – 30-12-2024

Dec 30 2024 - Daily Market Reports
4
Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 27 December 2024

Dec 28 2024 - Weekly Reports
5
The Market In Numbers – 28 Dec 2024

Dec 28 2024 - Australia

Most Popular

1
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 09-12-2024

Dec 09 2024 - Australia
2
The 2024 Gen.Ai Xmas Special, Incl 2025 Outlook

Dec 12 2024 - Australia
3
Rudi’s View: Best Buys & Smaller Cap Favourites

Dec 12 2024 - Rudi's View
4
Material Matters: Iron Ore; Gold, Critical Minerals & LNG

Dec 05 2024 - Commodities
5
Pro Medicus, A Global Software Super Star

Dec 19 2024 - Australia
6
Dicker Data’s Pick And Shovel AI Strategy 

Dec 03 2024 - Small Caps