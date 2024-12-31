PR NewsWire | Dec 31 2024

CHANGSHA, China, Dec. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Reported by Hunan Today

Studying in China | I Look Lovely in Hanfu, They Say Reported by Hunan Today An Xinran, a scholar from Australia, came to Hangzhou to study ancient Chinese literature at Zhejiang University. Fascinated by Hanfu and traditional Chinese culture, she says, "The peace and joy I find here give me a true sense of belonging." Now devoted to sharing the beauty of Chinese traditions through videos and researches, she strives to bridge cultures and dedicates herself to promoting cross-culture communication.

In the era of globalization, China magnetizes students from all over the world with its unique charm.

Seeing is believing. What is China through their eyes?

In 2024, the report team has invested half a year to interview six representatives selected from international students from six continents about their study, life and feelings in Beijing, Shanghai, Hangzhou, Wuhan, Changsha, Xi’an and other cities.

Let’s look through the diverse-colored pupils of these students, set out on a magnificent journey to China, and enjoy the brilliant and colorful pictures of China together!

