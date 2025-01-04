The Market In Numbers – 4 Jan 2025

Australia | 9:09 AM

The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 04 Jan 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Jan) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY25) NZ50 13067.830 -1.04% -0.33% -0.33% -0.33% 11.52% All Ordinaries 8511.90 -0.10% 1.09% 1.09% 1.09% 6.22% S&P ASX 200 8250.50 -0.14% 1.12% 1.12% 1.12% 6.22% S&P ASX 300 8188.90 -0.11% 1.11% 1.11% 1.11% 6.24% Communication Services 1647.80 -0.23% 1.25% 1.25% 1.25% 9.77% Consumer Discretionary 3945.10 -0.71% 0.87% 0.87% 0.87% 12.35% Consumer Staples 11811.30 0.00% 0.36% 0.36% 0.36% -4.58% Energy 8866.30 4.47% 2.82% 2.82% 2.82% -11.62% Financials 8711.10 -0.42% 1.12% 1.12% 1.12% 13.77% Health Care 45221.30 -0.08% 0.75% 0.75% 0.75% 2.18% Industrials 7741.40 -0.10% 1.24% 1.24% 1.24% 13.65% Info Technology 2754.50 -0.20% 0.50% 0.50% 0.50% 17.64% Materials 16263.40 0.01% 0.86% 0.86% 0.86% -3.64% Real Estate 3847.90 -1.30% 2.30% 2.30% 2.30% 7.99% Utilities 9078.00 0.25% 0.50% 0.50% 0.50% -2.23% A-REITs 1758.90 -1.35% 2.36% 2.36% 2.36% 8.29% All Technology Index 3828.50 -0.80% 0.61% 0.61% 0.61% 22.01% Banks 3646.80 -0.34% 1.12% 1.12% 1.12% 14.13% Gold Index 8640.40 0.97% 2.57% 2.57% 2.57% 17.44% Metals & Mining 5308.40 0.21% 1.00% 1.00% 1.00% -4.36%

The World

Index 04 Jan 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Jan) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY25) FTSE100 8223.98 0.91% 0.62% 0.62% 0.62% 0.73% DAX30 19906.08 -0.39% -0.02% -0.02% -0.02% 9.16% Hang Seng 19760.27 -1.64% -1.49% -1.49% -1.49% 11.52% Nikkei 225 39894.54 -0.96% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.79% DJIA 42732.13 -0.60% 0.44% 0.44% 0.44% 9.24% S&P500 5942.47 -0.48% 1.03% 1.03% 1.03% 8.83% Nasdaq Comp 19621.68 -0.51% 1.61% 1.61% 1.61% 10.65%

Metals & Minerals

Index 04 Jan 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Jan) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY25) Gold (oz) 2626.72 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 12.35% Silver (oz) 30.22 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 3.33% Copper (lb) 4.0965 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% -5.47% Aluminium (lb) 1.1431 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 1.65% Nickel (lb) 7.1449 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% -8.14% Zinc (lb) 1.3513 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 1.90% Uranium (lb) weekly 72.00 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% -13.51% Iron Ore (t) 103.84 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% -2.51%

Energy

Index 04 Jan 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Jan) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY25) West Texas Crude 69.48 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% -15.12% Brent Crude 72.56 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% -15.07%









The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

