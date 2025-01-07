ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO FORMULA ONE® TEAM ANNOUNCE PEPPERSTONE AS OFFICAL TRADING PARTNER

PR NewsWire | Jan 07 2025

Aston Martin Aramco announce long-term partnership with Pepperstone

A global leader in online trading, Pepperstone joins as Global Forex and Trading Partner

Pepperstone branding will debut on the AMR25 when the car is revealed ahead of the 2025 season

MELBOURNE, Australia, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Aston Martin Aramco Formula One® Team has started the year with its first exciting partner announcement of 2025. Pepperstone, a global leader in online trading, is welcomed to the team as Global Forex and Trading Partner in a dynamic multi-year collaboration.

Pepperstone, a global leader in online trading and well renowned for its commitment to premium client service, shares aligned values with the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One® Team. Both organisations are united by a core belief in betterment – striving to continually improve, break boundaries, and perform at the highest level in their respective arenas.

As global financial markets and Formula One both experience significant growth, this partnership highlights the shared ambition to be better every day. For Pepperstone, that means empowering traders in over 160 countries with powerful platforms, advanced tools and exceptional client service. For Aston Martin Aramco, it’s about competing at the pinnacle of motorsport with relentless determination and innovation.

The Pepperstone car branding will debut on the AMR25 when it is launched ahead of the 2025 F1 season.

Jefferson Slack, Managing Director of Commercial, Aston Martin Aramco Formula One® Team, said: "We’re delighted to welcome Pepperstone to Aston Martin Aramco and the world of motorsport. This partnership reflects our shared commitment of pushing boundaries and redefining excellence, and we look forward to collaborating with Pepperstone to create unparalleled opportunities and drive impact in key global markets. We believe that together with Pepperstone we are well placed to promote their exceptional services to a global audience in an exciting category."

Tamas Szabo, Group CEO, Pepperstone, said: "Pepperstone and Aston Martin Aramco thrive in high-performance, precision-driven environments where trust, excellence, and relentless innovation are at the core of everything we do. We are thrilled to work together and build a winning partnership that drives success both on and off the track, and we can’t wait to celebrate this at the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne, the first of the season and our home race."

About Pepperstone:

Established in 2010, Pepperstone has grown to become an award-winning online global forex and CFD broker known for delivering exceptional client service and withdrawals to tens of thousands of clients around the world. Pepperstone has subsidiaries across the globe and is regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySec), the Securities Commission of The Bahamas (SCB), the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) and The Capital Markets Authority of Kenya (CMA). The Pepperstone Group of Companies have clients in over 160 countries.

For more information, please visit www.pepperstone.com or contact media@pepperstone.com

