ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 07-01-25

Daily Market Reports | Jan 07 2025

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

Company Price Change Company Price Change OPT – OPTHEA LIMITED 0.795 7.43% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 5.420 -6.55% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 6.170 6.93% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.355 -5.33% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.795 6.71% MEI – METEORIC RESOURCES NL 0.085 -4.49% NEC – NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.325 5.58% FMG – FORTESCUE LIMITED 17.250 -4.43% NXL – NUIX LIMITED 6.590 5.44% PRN – PERENTI LIMITED 1.385 -3.82% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 14.190 5.11% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 3.380 -3.70% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 4.150 4.53% DBI – DALRYMPLE BAY INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED 3.430 -3.65% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 5.560 4.32% SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED 2.940 -3.29% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 12.740 3.92% LRS – LATIN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.155 -3.13% SLC – SUPERLOOP LIMITED 2.170 3.83% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.165 -2.94% BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED 4.690 3.76% YAL – YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LIMITED 6.020 -2.75% HUB – HUB24 LIMITED 72.650 3.71% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 2.120 -2.75% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 5.960 3.65% GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED 1.270 -2.68% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 7.430 3.63% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 0.735 -2.65% QAN – QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED 9.290 3.57% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 4.880 -2.59% JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.890 3.56% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.390 -2.50% DHG – DOMAIN HOLDINGS AUSTRALIA LIMITED 2.680 3.47% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.205 -2.38% FPR – FLEETPARTNERS GROUP LIMITED 2.680 3.47% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 1.445 -2.36% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 0.760 3.40% GWA – GWA GROUP LIMITED 2.530 -2.32% CAR – CAR GROUP LIMITED 38.360 3.40% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.043 -2.27%

