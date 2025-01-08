ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 08-01-25

Daily Market Reports | Jan 08 2025

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 0.840 10.53% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.260 -6.32% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.120 9.09% NXL – NUIX LIMITED 6.190 -6.07% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.220 7.32% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 5.230 -5.94% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.060 7.07% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 3.210 -5.03% LRS – LATIN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.165 6.45% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 3.120 -4.88% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.415 6.41% NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED 11.500 -4.72% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.905 5.85% HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 9.710 -4.15% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.195 5.41% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 8.280 -3.83% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 2.730 5.41% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 0.415 -3.49% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.045 4.65% MAC – MAC COPPER LIMITED 16.720 -3.35% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 2.930 4.64% DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED 2.330 -3.32% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 12.460 4.62% SQ2 – BLOCK INC 142.800 -3.29% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 5.670 4.42% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.770 -3.14% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.595 4.39% CIP – CENTURIA INDUSTRIAL REIT 2.820 -3.09% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 2.690 4.26% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.160 -3.03% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 5.640 4.06% ASK – ABACUS STORAGE KING 1.125 -3.02% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.550 4.03% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 2.960 -2.95% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.415 3.75% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 1.405 -2.77% FPR – FLEETPARTNERS GROUP LIMITED 2.780 3.73% SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 4.380 -2.67% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 2.760 3.37% SSM – SERVICE STREAM LIMITED 1.535 -2.54%

