Seeing Machines to showcase world-leading interior sensing solutions at CES 2025

PR NewsWire | Jan 08 2025

CANBERRA, Australia, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ – Seeing Machines Limited (AIM: SEE), the advanced computer vision technology company that designs AI-powered operator monitoring systems to improve transport safety, will showcase its world-leading interior sensing technology at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025 in Las Vegas.

CES, the biggest event in the consumer technology calendar, runs from 7 January through 10 January 2025. Seeing Machines’ immersive technology demonstrations will be held by appointment at a private suite in the Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino and in a purpose built test car, showcasing the Company’s next generation software and algorithm developments for its FOVIO driver and occupant monitoring system (DMS/OMS) technology. In addition, following the Company’s recent announced collaboration agreement with Mitsubishi, both companies will be presenting the growth opportunities created by the strategic combination of technologies at the official Seeing Machines suite.

Seeing Machines’ DMS and OMS technology can be found integrated into a range of Tier 1 customer and partner demonstrations, who will also be showcasing at CES. This includes the Company’s Guardian Generation 3 software which will be featured at Ambarella’s invitation-only exhibition. Seeing Machines’ next-generation aftermarket driver-safety solution leverages Ambarella’s CV25 AI SoC to deliver an industry-leading AI performance per watt, enabling the Company to enhance the overall performance of Guardian for commercial vehicles, while improving road safety globally and helping its customers meet emerging regulations, including those now in effect in Europe.

Working with QNX, Seeing Machines is integrating its interior sensing technology with QNX® Cabin, where the Company’s advanced algorithms will be leveraged to enable OEMs to monitor for driver drowsiness and distraction, mitigating risks associated with unsafe driving and enabling compliance with international safety regulations.

As new laws come into place across a range of jurisdictions mandating the use of technology inside the vehicle to monitor drivers for distraction and fatigue, Seeing Machines continues to leverage this building regulatory momentum, having won a total of 18 automotive programs for 11 individual OEMs, underpinned by over 18 billion kilometers of driving data and delivered with some of the world’s leading automotive manufacturers. Seeing Machines also leads the way as a trusted partner in discussions with regulators and consumer safety bodies around the globe with the Company’s world class human factors team and AI-powered data as part of its relentless determination to reduce road fatalities to zero.

Seeing Machines’ leadership and technical subject matter experts will be on hand throughout CES to explain how new regulations are driving innovation toward enhanced road safety and what this means for the future of the automotive industry.

