ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 09-01-25

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

Company Price Change Company Price Change LTM – ARCADIUM LITHIUM PLC 9.130 7.92% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.130 -33.33% PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED 269.380 3.86% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 2.530 -13.65% WC8 – WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED 0.270 3.85% LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED 26.750 -10.51% NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED 16.530 2.93% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.025 -7.41% SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 4.500 2.74% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.065 -7.39% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.590 2.58% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 1.305 -7.12% NEM – NEWMONT CORPORATION REGISTERED 62.720 2.57% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 0.785 -6.55% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 5.810 2.47% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.150 -6.25% NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 3.120 2.30% LRS – LATIN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.155 -6.06% PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED 23.630 2.29% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.390 -6.02% ACL – AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED 3.580 2.29% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.560 -5.88% SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED 9.510 2.26% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 3.980 -5.69% CWY – CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LIMITED 2.750 2.23% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.730 -5.19% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.925 2.21% OPT – OPTHEA LIMITED 0.745 -5.10% NWL – NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED 30.410 2.15% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 2.810 -5.07% DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED 1.910 2.14% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 2.940 -4.85% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 5.110 2.00% NXL – NUIX LIMITED 5.900 -4.68% FMG – FORTESCUE LIMITED 17.910 1.94% WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED 13.440 -4.27% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.080 1.89% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 6.780 -4.10% MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 6.020 1.86% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 7.950 -3.99%

