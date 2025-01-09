FNArena Resumes On Monday

Financial markets are open, but volumes are low as most working in the finance industry are still enjoying their annual time off.

This is also reflected in the number of equity research reports which thus far in 2025 remains very low.

FNArena will resume its service on Monday, the 13th of January, including updates from those research reports released this week.

We wish all our readers and subscribers only the best for the year ahead. No doubt, 2025 shall be different from last year.

Probably best to be agile, nimble and flexible while confronting the next leg in our investment journeys.

May Dame Fortuna smile upon all of us,

Cheers

Your dedicated team here at FNArena

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

