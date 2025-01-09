TESSAN Unveils Latest Travel Charging Solutions at CES 2025, Reinforcing User-Centric Brand Philosophy

PR NewsWire | 6:02 AM

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — At CES 2025, which opened on January 7 and runs until January 10, leading charging solution provider TESSAN captivated attendees with its latest travel charging solutions. The brand further solidified its commitment to a user-centric philosophy through engaging interactive activities during the event.



"Charging Your Home and Journey."- TESSAN Booth (#30562, LVCC, South Hall)

Alex, CEO of TESSAN, emphasized the significance of CES. "CES provides a global platform for brands to showcase their latest innovations. Our presence reflects our dedication to a user-centric approach. By launching cutting-edge products and engaging with users, we aim to strengthen our connection and showcase our expertise in crafting exceptional travel experiences."

The exhibition saw the introduction of TESSAN’s several new products, each designed to meet the evolving needs of modern travelers. Among these was the 140W Universal Travel Adapter, an essential tool for seamless global connectivity. Weighing a mere 0.62lb, its lightweight and compact design ensures it can be easily packed into any luggage. The classic slider design extends EU, UK, and US plugs, while rotatable pins accommodate sockets in Australia and China, ensuring compatibility across continents. With USB-C ports delivering up to 140 watts and USB-A ports offering 18 watts, it enables simultaneous charging of devices such as iPhones, Macs, iPads, cameras, and CPAP machines. Built-in safety features, including double-patented 10A auto-resetting fuses, provide peace of mind when using high-power devices.

Another highlight was the 100W Charging Station, a compact and portable solution designed to keep up with the demands of a fast-paced lifestyle. Its sleek, upright design ensures it fits seamlessly into any space, making it a true space-saver. This 9-in-1 powerhouse charges multiple gadgets simultaneously at lightning speed, catering to the needs of busy individuals and tech enthusiasts alike. Whether at home, in the office, or on the go, this charging station provides a reliable and efficient power source. Built-in safety features protect devices around the clock from overvoltage, overcurrent, overheating, and short circuits.

The Smart EV Charger offers a cutting-edge solution for efficient and customizable electric vehicle charging. With an impressive charging speed of up to 11.5kW/h, this charger can add 29.6 miles of range in just one hour, making it ideal for quick top-ups. The convenience of Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity allows for seamless planning of charging sessions during off-peak hours, optimizing cost savings. Users can also tailor the charging current to meet specific needs.

Thanks to its SAE J1772 connector, this device is compatible with most all-electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles in North America. Built with IP65 water resistance and fireproof features, and certified by FCC, ETL, and ENERGY STAR, this charger ensures a reliable and safe charging experience.

A series of interactive activities further enlivened the exhibition. For instance, SlashGear, a globally recognized technology media outlet, has announced the 2025 CES Innovation Award for TESSAN in the CES crowd. Notable social media influencers were invited to experience the products firsthand and share their insights, while media interviews provided a deeper understanding of the product innovations and brand philosophy. Attendees were encouraged to share their experiences on social media, with the opportunity to win posters or gift boxes featuring the American singer-songwriter Rachael Yamagata.

These activities underscored TESSAN’s commitment to a user-centric approach, consistently listening to user feedback and continuously improving its products. The brand invites everyone to explore its innovative offerings and stay connected with the latest advancements in travel technology.

About TESSAN

TESSAN, a trusted partner in charging solutions, is committed to enriching experiences both at home and during travel. The brand offers a wide array of products, including multifunctional power strips, travel adapters, wall extenders, and smart home devices. Supported by a robust R&D and production team, TESSAN develops innovative socket products for users across the globe. With the trust of over 20 million users, TESSAN empowers their journeys from home to every destination, promoting environmentally conscious electricity usage.

For more information, visit www.tessan.com or the TESSAN Amazon store, and follow TESSAN on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

