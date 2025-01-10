ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 10-01-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.030 20.00% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.110 -15.38% MEI – METEORIC RESOURCES NL 0.088 7.32% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 2.810 -4.42% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.230 6.98% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.335 -4.29% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.160 6.67% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.115 -4.17% SGM – SIMS LIMITED 13.400 6.18% WC8 – WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED 0.260 -3.70% ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 5.410 5.25% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 3.040 -3.49% CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP. 10.690 5.22% SKC – SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 1.290 -3.01% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 2.630 3.95% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 13.770 -2.96% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.420 3.70% FPR – FLEETPARTNERS GROUP LIMITED 2.730 -2.85% SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED 9.810 3.15% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 3.870 -2.76% REG – REGIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED 6.400 3.06% SLC – SUPERLOOP LIMITED 2.110 -2.76% DRR – DETERRA ROYALTIES LIMITED 3.920 2.89% LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED 26.020 -2.73% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 0.755 2.72% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 0.765 -2.55% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 1.340 2.68% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.043 -2.27% SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 4.610 2.44% DOW – DOWNER EDI LIMITED 5.170 -2.27% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 0.430 2.38% DHG – DOMAIN HOLDINGS AUSTRALIA LIMITED 2.590 -2.26% ABG – ABACUS GROUP 1.130 2.26% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 2.190 -2.23% RIO – RIO TINTO LIMITED 119.040 2.22% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.220 -2.22% DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED 2.380 2.15% VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 2.650 -2.21% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 5.930 2.07% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.200 -2.04%

