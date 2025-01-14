The Overnight Report: Bond Yields In Focus

Daily Market Reports | 9:07 AM

World Overnight SPI Overnight 8211.00 + 40.00 0.49% S&P ASX 200 8191.90 – 102.20 – 1.23% S&P500 5836.22 + 9.18 0.16% Nasdaq Comp 19088.10 – 73.53 – 0.38% DJIA 42297.12 + 358.67 0.86% S&P500 VIX 19.19 – 0.35 – 1.79% US 10-year yield 4.80 + 0.03 0.57% USD Index 109.49 + 0.52 0.47% FTSE100 8224.19 – 24.30 – 0.29% DAX30 20132.85 – 81.94 – 0.41%

Equities remain under the cloud of global bond markets with the yield on 10-year US Treasuries in the overnight trading session briefly touching 4.80%.

The debate on Wall Street has quickly shifted from how many cuts? to whether the Federal Reserve will be raising interest rates later in 2025 and this in particular impacts on the pricing of equities trading on higher multiples.

Following a weaker opening major indices did recover to limit losses but still lose more territory, in case of the Nasdaq, or to close higher in case of the Dow.

The yield on the US 10y Treasury bond closed up around 3.3bp to 4.79%. WTI lifted 1% to US$78.9/bbl. Gold was down at US$2,660/oz.

Australian equities had a horror session yesterday and are expected to put in a better performance today.

SPI futures are suggesting modest gains for the ASX200 at the open.

There’s no such debate in Europe were the ECB remains on the path to continued economic stimulus through ongoing rate cuts.

Economists at ANZ Bank are pencilling in -150bp of easing this year, taking the policy rate to 1.50%.

Energy markets were buoyed by the prospect of tighter supplies amid renewed sanctions on Russia. Strong imports by China also supported sentiment.

Base metals and iron ore gained following the release of Chinese trade data.

On the calendar today:

-ANZ-Roy Morgan Australian Consumer Confidence

-Westpac-Melbourne Institute Consumer Sentiment

-Japan Nov BoP

-Japan Nov Trade Balance

Corporate news in Australia:

-The Western Australian government has approved Catalyst Metals’ ((CYL)) underground mining proposal for its Trident Gold project

-Telix Pharmaceuticals’ ((TLX)) revenue increased 46% quarter-on-quarter, with strong sales for its diagnostic radiopharmaceutical for prostate cancer imaging providing a boost

-Also; Telix is acquiring ImaginAb for -$73m

-MA Financial ((MAF)) launches $300m private credit trust on ASX

-Hells Angels boss Angelo Pandeli sues News Corp ((NWS)) for defamation

Spot Metals,Minerals & Energy Futures Gold (oz) 2715.00 + 23.09 0.86% Silver (oz) 31.31 + 0.27 0.87% Copper (lb) 4.30 – 0.01 – 0.22% Aluminium (lb) 1.16 + 0.01 0.82% Nickel (lb) 7.14 – 0.14 – 1.85% Zinc (lb) 1.29 + 0.00 0.28% West Texas Crude 75.75 + 1.47 1.98% Brent Crude 79.76 + 2.62 3.40% Iron Ore (t) 98.72 + 0.63 0.64%

The Australian share market over the past thirty days

Index 13 Jan 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Jan) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2025) S&P ASX 200 (ex-div) 8191.90 -1.23% 0.40% 0.40% 0.40%

BROKER RECOMMENDATION CHANGES PAST THREE TRADING DAYS ANZ ANZ Bank Upgrade to Equal-weight from Underweight Morgan Stanley AVH Avita Medical Downgrade to Speculative Hold from Buy Bell Potter WBC Westpac Downgrade to Underweight from Equal-weight Morgan Stanley

