ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 17-01-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED
|0.470
|11.90%
|REA – REA GROUP LIMITED
|230.120
|-2.71%
|MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED
|7.520
|10.10%
|VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED
|6.950
|-2.66%
|LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.635
|9.48%
|TPG – TPG TELECOM LIMITED
|4.490
|-2.39%
|SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.260
|8.33%
|ASK – ABACUS STORAGE KING
|1.120
|-2.18%
|LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED
|29.280
|7.73%
|JBH – JB HI-FI LIMITED
|92.090
|-2.15%
|NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|13.200
|7.49%
|NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED
|10.820
|-2.08%
|ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED
|0.145
|7.41%
|REG – REGIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED
|6.160
|-2.07%
|STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED
|0.225
|7.14%
|ANZ – ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|29.450
|-1.77%
|LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.235
|6.82%
|NAB – NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED
|37.780
|-1.74%
|IFL – INSIGNIA FINANCIAL LIMITED
|4.430
|6.49%
|JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC
|53.630
|-1.70%
|INR – IONEER LIMITED
|0.170
|6.25%
|GYG – GUZMAN Y GOMEZ LIMITED
|40.350
|-1.59%
|LRS – LATIN RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.170
|6.25%
|PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED
|248.700
|-1.54%
|OPT – OPTHEA LIMITED
|0.820
|5.81%
|WBC – WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION
|32.160
|-1.53%
|ABB – AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED
|3.840
|5.49%
|MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED
|2.690
|-1.47%
|CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED
|1.360
|5.43%
|RUL – RPMGLOBAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
|2.760
|-1.43%
|MEI – METEORIC RESOURCES NL
|0.093
|4.49%
|NWH – NRW HOLDINGS LIMITED
|3.460
|-1.42%
|CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|3.940
|4.23%
|NWL – NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED
|26.710
|-1.40%
|360 – LIFE360 INC
|22.630
|4.09%
|SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED
|2.830
|-1.39%
|WC8 – WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.260
|4.00%
|MYS – MYSTATE LIMITED
|4.340
|-1.36%
|MAC – MAC COPPER LIMITED
|17.680
|3.94%
|NSR – NATIONAL STORAGE REIT
|2.300
|-1.29%
