ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 17-01-25

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice.

Company Price Change Company Price Change TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 0.470 11.90% REA – REA GROUP LIMITED 230.120 -2.71% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 7.520 10.10% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 6.950 -2.66% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.635 9.48% TPG – TPG TELECOM LIMITED 4.490 -2.39% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.260 8.33% ASK – ABACUS STORAGE KING 1.120 -2.18% LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED 29.280 7.73% JBH – JB HI-FI LIMITED 92.090 -2.15% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 13.200 7.49% NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED 10.820 -2.08% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.145 7.41% REG – REGIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED 6.160 -2.07% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.225 7.14% ANZ – ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 29.450 -1.77% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.235 6.82% NAB – NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED 37.780 -1.74% IFL – INSIGNIA FINANCIAL LIMITED 4.430 6.49% JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC 53.630 -1.70% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.170 6.25% GYG – GUZMAN Y GOMEZ LIMITED 40.350 -1.59% LRS – LATIN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.170 6.25% PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED 248.700 -1.54% OPT – OPTHEA LIMITED 0.820 5.81% WBC – WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION 32.160 -1.53% ABB – AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED 3.840 5.49% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 2.690 -1.47% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 1.360 5.43% RUL – RPMGLOBAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.760 -1.43% MEI – METEORIC RESOURCES NL 0.093 4.49% NWH – NRW HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.460 -1.42% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 3.940 4.23% NWL – NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED 26.710 -1.40% 360 – LIFE360 INC 22.630 4.09% SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED 2.830 -1.39% WC8 – WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED 0.260 4.00% MYS – MYSTATE LIMITED 4.340 -1.36% MAC – MAC COPPER LIMITED 17.680 3.94% NSR – NATIONAL STORAGE REIT 2.300 -1.29%

