ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 20-01-25

Daily Market Reports | Jan 20 2025

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.205 20.59% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.115 -17.86% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 7.500 7.91% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.020 -16.67% NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 3.530 6.33% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 1.410 -5.69% TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.680 6.25% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 0.660 -4.35% IRE – IRESS LIMITED 9.640 6.17% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.330 -4.35% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.270 5.88% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 5.740 -4.33% 360 – LIFE360 INC 23.660 4.55% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 2.540 -4.15% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.235 4.44% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.875 -3.85% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 0.490 4.26% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 5.100 -3.77% PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED 258.290 3.86% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 8.310 -3.71% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 7.800 3.72% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.650 -3.70% OPT – OPTHEA LIMITED 0.850 3.66% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.390 -3.70% NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED 11.200 3.51% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.140 -3.45% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 2.780 3.35% SLC – SUPERLOOP LIMITED 2.090 -3.24% IMD – IMDEX LIMITED 2.590 3.19% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 3.820 -3.05% JBH – JB HI-FI LIMITED 94.850 3.00% TUA – TUAS LIMITED 6.080 -2.72% DHG – DOMAIN HOLDINGS AUSTRALIA LIMITED 2.700 2.66% NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED 16.990 -2.64% IGO – IGO LIMITED 5.460 2.63% WJL – WEBJET GROUP LIMITED 0.770 -2.53% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 2.450 2.51% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 3.090 -2.52% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.041 2.50% PRN – PERENTI LIMITED 1.355 -2.52%

