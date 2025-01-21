MedAdvisor Solutions’ helps pharmacists in Australia deliver more than 115,000 clinical services to patients through Expanded Scope of Practice Pilots in 2024

PR NewsWire | 10:22 AM

New case study showcases improved operational efficiency and patient care with enhanced workflow and clinical services for pharmacists

MELBOURNE, Australia, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — MedAdvisor Solutions, a global leader in patient engagement and pharmacy technology, published its newest case study revealing the success of Australia’s Expanded Scope of Practice initiative across more than 3,800 pharmacies in the country. The MedAdvisor for Pharmacy platform, used by more than 95% of Australian pharmacies, powers the functionality to support the expanded scope of practice, a government initiative designed to address healthcare workforce shortages and long patient wait times, particularly in rural areas. The case study, Australia’s Expanded Scope of Practice: Empowering Pharmacists, Transforming Healthcare , explores why the Australian government launched this initiative back in 2020 and how – with MedAdvisor’s technology – it has impacted the healthcare system, highlighting the pivotal role pharmacists play in addressing the nation’s care challenges.

More than 39% of Australians wait more than four weeks to see a general practitioner due to workforce shortage issues1.This leads to treatment delays for patients and overcrowded emergency departments, much of which can be managed through local pharmacies. To lessen this growing strain on the healthcare system, highly trained pharmacists nationwide are starting to provide services for certain acute conditions, like minor ailments and routine medication management. MedAdvisor’s case study offers a comprehensive look at how the country’s Expanded Scope of Practice initiative is empowering pharmacists to provide these vital care services, reducing the burden on general practitioners and emergency departments while improving access for patients.

Key Highlights from the case study Include:

Empowered Pharmacists: Expanded roles allow pharmacists to conduct consultations, prescribe medications, administer vaccines, and manage chronic diseases.

Expanded roles allow pharmacists to conduct consultations, prescribe medications, administer vaccines, and manage chronic diseases. Technology-Driven Solutions: MedAdvisor’s innovative platforms provide the infrastructure for enhanced patient care and seamless collaboration with providers.

MedAdvisor’s innovative platforms provide the infrastructure for enhanced patient care and seamless collaboration with providers. Real-World Impact: Success stories from Queensland and New South Wales demonstrate how pharmacists have delivered thousands of consultations and improved health outcomes.

Success stories from and demonstrate how pharmacists have delivered thousands of consultations and improved health outcomes. The Future of Pharmacy: Insights into how technology and AI will further transform pharmacies into primary healthcare destinations.

"Australia’s effort to expand pharmacists’ scope of practice gives patients more options and pathways to access services, which ultimately improves the healthcare experience," said Carolyn Clementson, prescribing pharmacist at Good Price Pharmacy Warehouse. "Giving pharmacists these new capabilities further their capacity to engage and interact with patients, providing stronger health outcomes and more satisfaction with the care journey."

In 2023, the Australian government chose MedAdvisor Solutions as the preferred software for its Expanded Scope of Practice initiative. In the last 12 months more than 115,000 patients are receiving services through this program across more than 3,800 pharmacies. By streamlining administrative tasks and improving workflow efficiency, the company’s MedAdvisor for Pharmacy cloud-based, workflow and clinical services platform allows pharmacists to focus on patient care and take on more of these clinical roles. This collaboration is providing patients, pharmacies, and pharmacists with the needed tech and AI-enabled solutions to drive the future of pharmacy, better outcomes and an improved experience for all.

"Today’s case study illustrates how critical pharmacists are to primary care delivery and enhancing access to care in Australia," said Rick Ratliff, CEO of MedAdvisor Solutions. "It showcases how pharmacists, supported by cutting-edge technology, are stepping up to meet the growing demands of our healthcare system. At MedAdvisor, we’re committed to empowering pharmacists and pharmacies with tools that not only enhance operational efficiency, but also improve patient outcomes."

MedAdvisor’s involvement with this initiative underscores the company’s role in supporting pharmacists through real-time clinical data, secure communication systems, and tailored solutions. The multi-faceted approach is pivotal as the industry continues to search for innovative ways to lessen strain on the healthcare system and improve patient access to care.

