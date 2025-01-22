Technical Views On Nasdaq, ASX200 & Gold

Technicals | 11:32 AM

Earlier today, Tony Sycamore, Market Analyst, IG updated his views and thoughts on financial markets, including the technical analysis updates below.

First Up, Nasdaq100

The Nasdaq’s decline from the mid-December 22,133 high into the mid Jan 20,538 low appears more corrective than impulsive and importantly it held above the mid-November 20,315 low.

As such, providing the Nasdaq100 holds above the 20,500/300 support band we look for a retest and break of above the 22,133 high with potential towards 22,800.

ASX200

In our last update before our break, we said that if the ASX200 remained above trend channel support and the support provided by the 200-day moving average at the 8000/7980 area, there was the potential for the ASX200 to retest the 8514 high and trend channel resistance.

This remains our base case, with the top-of-the-trend channel now coming in higher at 8620-ish.

Gold

Gold is trading higher at US$2742/oz (+1.27%) an eleven-week high supported by a lower USD and uncertainty around Trump’s tariff plans.

Technically, the break above resistance at US$2720 opens the way for gold to retest and break the US$2790 record high.

Crude Oil

WTI Crude Oil is trading lower at US$76.04/bbl (-1.74%), extending its retreat from the mid-Jan US$80.77 high after US President Donald Trump declared a national energy emergency and plans to boost US oil and gas production.

Crude oil starts the day above important support at US$75.10/00, coming from the 200-day moving average.

