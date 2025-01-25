The Market In Numbers – 25 Jan 2025

Australia | 9:09 AM

The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 25 Jan 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Jan) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY25) NZ50 13024.700 -0.81% -0.66% -0.66% -0.66% 11.16% All Ordinaries 8660.40 1.20% 2.85% 2.85% 2.85% 8.07% S&P ASX 200 8408.90 1.19% 3.06% 3.06% 3.06% 8.26% S&P ASX 300 8338.40 1.16% 2.96% 2.96% 2.96% 8.18% Communication Services 1643.10 0.49% 0.96% 0.96% 0.96% 9.45% Consumer Discretionary 4016.30 2.25% 2.69% 2.69% 2.69% 14.38% Consumer Staples 11661.10 -0.06% -0.92% -0.92% -0.92% -5.79% Energy 8885.50 -2.41% 3.05% 3.05% 3.05% -11.42% Financials 9000.10 3.11% 4.48% 4.48% 4.48% 17.54% Health Care 45163.50 0.66% 0.62% 0.62% 0.62% 2.05% Industrials 7853.30 1.16% 2.71% 2.71% 2.71% 15.29% Info Technology 2782.80 3.50% 1.53% 1.53% 1.53% 18.85% Materials 16588.60 -1.31% 2.88% 2.88% 2.88% -1.72% Real Estate 3954.30 0.66% 5.13% 5.13% 5.13% 10.98% Utilities 9229.80 0.26% 2.18% 2.18% 2.18% -0.59% A-REITs 1808.40 0.60% 5.24% 5.24% 5.24% 11.33% All Technology Index 3893.00 3.38% 2.30% 2.30% 2.30% 24.06% Banks 3753.90 3.13% 4.09% 4.09% 4.09% 17.49% Gold Index 9445.60 0.16% 12.13% 12.13% 12.13% 28.38% Metals & Mining 5389.60 -1.51% 2.55% 2.55% 2.55% -2.90%

The World

Index 25 Jan 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Jan) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY25) FTSE100 8502.35 -0.03% 4.03% 4.03% 4.03% 4.14% DAX30 21394.93 2.35% 7.46% 7.46% 7.46% 17.33% Hang Seng 20066.19 2.46% 0.03% 0.03% 0.03% 13.25% Nikkei 225 39931.98 3.85% 0.09% 0.09% 0.09% 0.88% DJIA 44424.25 2.15% 4.42% 4.42% 4.42% 13.56% S&P500 6101.24 1.74% 3.73% 3.73% 3.73% 11.73% Nasdaq Comp 19954.30 1.65% 3.33% 3.33% 3.33% 12.53%

Metals & Minerals

Index 25 Jan 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Jan) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY25) Gold (oz) 2761.29 0.53% 5.12% 5.12% 5.12% 18.11% Silver (oz) 30.83 -2.45% 2.02% 2.02% 2.02% 5.41% Copper (lb) 4.3268 -2.51% 5.62% 5.62% 5.62% -0.15% Aluminium (lb) 1.1841 -0.15% 3.59% 3.59% 3.59% 5.30% Nickel (lb) 7.0101 -0.33% -1.89% -1.89% -1.89% -9.88% Zinc (lb) 1.2808 -1.04% -5.22% -5.22% -5.22% -3.42% Uranium (lb) weekly 73.75 -0.34% 2.43% 2.43% 2.43% -11.41% Iron Ore (t) 101.34 0.85% -2.41% -2.41% -2.41% -4.85%

Energy

Index 25 Jan 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Jan) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY25) West Texas Crude 74.25 -4.64% 6.87% 6.87% 6.87% -9.30% Brent Crude 77.91 -4.15% 7.37% 7.37% 7.37% -8.81%









The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms