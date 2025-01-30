Rudi’s View: Cochlear, Guzman y Gomez, SiteMinder, Wesfarmers & Xero

Rudi's View | 4:43 PM
By Rudi Filapek-Vandyck, Editor
Morningstar's selection of Best Buys on the ASX (with no changes from the prior update in December):
Morningstar has a typical value oriented methodology, which does not apply well for Growth and Technology stocks, plus, on my personal observation, a very outdated view on what makes a moat.
As undervalued stocks can be quite often cheap for very good reasons (like: no earnings growth) selected companies can remain on Morningstars list for a long while; in some cases literally multiple years.
The two exceptions from what you just read are Brambles and SiteMinder.
-APA Group ((APA))
-ASX ((ASX))
-Aurizon Holdings ((AZJ))
-Bapcor ((BAP))
-Brambles ((BXB))
-Domino's Pizza ((DMP))
-Dexus ((DXS))
-Endeavour Group ((EDV))
-Fineos Corp ((FCL))
-IDP Education ((IEL))
-IGO Ltd ((IGO))
-Ramsay Health Care ((RHC))
-SiteMinder ((SDR))
-Santos ((STO))
-TPG Telecom ((TPG))
****
Healthcare sector analysts at RBC Capital have used their preview to the February results season to express their preferences:
-Cochlear ((COH))
-Integral Diagnostics ((IDX))
-Australian Clinical Labs ((ACL))
-Ansell ((ANN))
-Regis Healthcare ((REG))
-Monash IVF ((MVF))
Ironically, Australian Clinical Labs has been identified as at risk for delivering a negative surprise next month, alongside Sonic Healthcare ((SHL)) and Healius ((HLS)).
