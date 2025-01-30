Rudi’s View: Cochlear, Guzman y Gomez, SiteMinder, Wesfarmers & Xero

Always an independent thinker, Rudi has not shied away from making big out-of-consensus predictions that proved accurate later on. When Rio Tinto shares surged above $120 he wrote investors should sell. In mid-2008 he warned investors not to hold on to equities in oil producers. In August 2008 he predicted the largest sell-off in commodities stocks was about to follow. In 2009 he suggested Australian banks were an excellent buy. Between 2011 and 2015 Rudi consistently maintained investors were better off avoiding exposure to commodities and to commodities stocks. Post GFC, he dedicated his research to finding All-Weather Performers. See also "All-Weather Performers" on this website, as well as the Special Reports section.

Morningstar's selection of Best Buys on the ASX (with no changes from the prior update in December):

Morningstar has a typical value oriented methodology, which does not apply well for Growth and Technology stocks, plus, on my personal observation, a very outdated view on what makes a moat.

As undervalued stocks can be quite often cheap for very good reasons (like: no earnings growth) selected companies can remain on Morningstars list for a long while; in some cases literally multiple years.

The two exceptions from what you just read are Brambles and SiteMinder.

-APA Group ((APA))

-ASX ((ASX))

-Aurizon Holdings ((AZJ))

-Bapcor ((BAP))

-Brambles ((BXB))

-Domino's Pizza ((DMP))

-Dexus ((DXS))

-Endeavour Group ((EDV))

-Fineos Corp ((FCL))

-IDP Education ((IEL))

-IGO Ltd ((IGO))

-Ramsay Health Care ((RHC))

-SiteMinder ((SDR))

-Santos ((STO))

-TPG Telecom ((TPG))

Healthcare sector analysts at RBC Capital have used their preview to the February results season to express their preferences:

-Cochlear ((COH))

-Integral Diagnostics ((IDX))

-Australian Clinical Labs ((ACL))

-Ansell ((ANN))

-Regis Healthcare ((REG))

-Monash IVF ((MVF))

Ironically, Australian Clinical Labs has been identified as at risk for delivering a negative surprise next month, alongside Sonic Healthcare ((SHL)) and Healius ((HLS)).