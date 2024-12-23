Rudi’s View: Final Best Buys & Conviction Ideas

Always an independent thinker, Rudi has not shied away from making big out-of-consensus predictions that proved accurate later on. When Rio Tinto shares surged above $120 he wrote investors should sell. In mid-2008 he warned investors not to hold on to equities in oil producers. In August 2008 he predicted the largest sell-off in commodities stocks was about to follow. In 2009 he suggested Australian banks were an excellent buy. Between 2011 and 2015 Rudi consistently maintained investors were better off avoiding exposure to commodities and to commodities stocks. Post GFC, he dedicated his research to finding All-Weather Performers. See also "All-Weather Performers" on this website, as well as the Special Reports section.

Rudi's View | Dec 23 2024

By Rudi Filapek-Vandyck, Editor

Analysts at Ord Minnett have updated their selection of High Conviction investment ideas before embarking on end-of-year holidays and we cannot but keep our readers and subscribers informed.

The analysts strongest ideas (their own words) no longer includes Alliance Aviation, Lindsay Australia, Pinnacle Investment Management or SRG Global. Instead, Aussie Broadband, Brazilian Rare Earths, GQG Partners and Zip Co have been added.

The list thus consists of the following 14 ASX-listed stocks:

-ARB Corp ((ARB))

-Aussie Broadband ((ABB))

-Brazilian Rare Earths ((BRE))

-Cosol ((COS))

-Electric Optic Systems Holdings ((EOS))

-EQT Holdings ((EQT))

-GQG Partners ((GQG))

-Qoria ((QOR))

-Regis Healthcare ((REG))

-SiteMinder ((SDR))

-Stanmore Resources ((SMR))

-Vault Minerals ((VAU))

-Waypoint REIT ((WPR))

-Zip Co ((ZIP))

Closing detail: all stocks mentioned are rated Buy, with exception of Waypoint REIT which only carries an Accumulate rating (one notch below Buy) and Brazilian Rare Earths which is rated a Speculative Buy.

****



Last week, analysts at Bell Potter published their most favoured stock picks for the year ahead. There's plenty to take in as multiple ideas are being put forward per sectors.



-Listed Investment Companies (LICs): Australian Foundation Investment Company (AFI), Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund ((QRI)), and MFF Capital Investments ((MFF))



-Technology & Gaming: Life360 ((360)), Light & Wonder ((LNW)), and Gentrack Group ((GTK))



-Diversified Financials: Perpetual ((PPT)) and Regal Partners ((RPL))



-Real Estate: Aspen Group ((APZ)), Cedar Woods ((CWP)), and Dexus Convenience Retail REIT ((DXC))



-Retailers: JB Hi-Fi ((JBH)), Premier Investments ((PMV)), and Accent Group ((AX1))



-Industrials: GenusPlus Group ((GNP)), SRG Global ((SRG)), and Duratec ((DUR)) as well as Austal Ltd ((ASB)), Brickworks ((BKW)), and IPD Group ((IPG))



-Healthcare: PolyNovo ((PNV)), Clarity Pharmaceuticals ((CU6)), and CSL ((CSL)) as well as EBR Systems ((EBR)), Biome Australia ((BIO)), and Genetic Signatures ((GSS))



-Gold companies: Genesis Minerals ((GMD)), Gold Road Resources ((GOR)), and Santana Minerals ((SMI))



-Base Metals: AIC Mines ((A1M)) and Nickel Industries ((NIC))



-Strategic Minerals: Alpha HPA ((A4N)) and IperionX ((IPX))



-Bulks & Energy companies: Boss Energy ((BOE)), Champion Iron ((CIA)), and Fenix Resources ((FEX))

****

Morningstar's selection of Best Buys on the ASX has not seen any changes since the last update:

-APA Group ((APA))

-ASX ((ASX))

-Aurizon Holdings ((AZJ))

-Bapcor ((BAP))

-Brambles ((BXB))

-Domino's Pizza ((DMP))

-Dexus ((DXS))

-Endeavour Group ((EDV))

-Fineos Corp ((FCL))

-IDP Education ((IEL))

-IGO Ltd ((IGO))

-Ramsay Health Care ((RHC))

-SiteMinder ((SDR))

-Santos ((STO))

-TPG Telecom ((TPG))