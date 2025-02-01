The Market In Numbers – 1 Feb 2025

Australia | 9:09 AM

The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 01 Feb 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Feb) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY25) NZ50 12995.010 -0.23% 0.00% -0.88% -0.88% 10.90% All Ordinaries 8789.70 1.49% 0.00% 4.38% 4.38% 9.68% S&P ASX 200 8532.30 1.47% 0.00% 4.57% 4.57% 9.85% S&P ASX 300 8460.40 1.46% 0.00% 4.46% 4.46% 9.76% Communication Services 1666.90 1.45% 0.00% 2.43% 2.43% 11.04% Consumer Discretionary 4190.00 4.32% 0.00% 7.13% 7.13% 19.32% Consumer Staples 11850.00 1.62% 0.00% 0.69% 0.69% -4.27% Energy 8881.10 -0.05% 0.00% 3.00% 3.00% -11.47% Financials 9141.50 1.57% 0.00% 6.12% 6.12% 19.39% Health Care 46321.90 2.56% 0.00% 3.20% 3.20% 4.67% Industrials 7905.00 0.66% 0.00% 3.38% 3.38% 16.05% Info Technology 2854.80 2.59% 0.00% 4.16% 4.16% 21.92% Materials 16773.20 1.11% 0.00% 4.02% 4.02% -0.62% Real Estate 3937.10 -0.43% 0.00% 4.67% 4.67% 10.49% Utilities 8816.20 -4.48% 0.00% -2.40% -2.40% -5.05% A-REITs 1798.40 -0.55% 0.00% 4.66% 4.66% 10.72% All Technology Index 3983.90 2.33% 0.00% 4.69% 4.69% 26.96% Banks 3813.30 1.58% 0.00% 5.74% 5.74% 19.34% Gold Index 9703.00 2.73% 0.00% 15.19% 15.19% 31.88% Metals & Mining 5442.60 0.98% 0.00% 3.56% 3.56% -1.94%

The World

Index 01 Feb 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Feb) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY25) FTSE100 8673.96 2.02% 0.00% 6.13% 6.13% 6.24% DAX30 21732.05 1.58% 0.00% 9.16% 9.16% 19.17% Hang Seng 20225.11 0.79% 0.00% 0.82% 0.82% 14.15% Nikkei 225 39572.49 -0.90% 0.00% -0.81% -0.81% -0.03% DJIA 44544.66 0.27% 0.00% 4.70% 4.70% 13.87% S&P500 6040.53 -1.00% 0.00% 2.70% 2.70% 10.62% Nasdaq Comp 19627.44 -1.64% 0.00% 1.64% 1.64% 10.69%

Metals & Minerals

Index 01 Feb 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Feb) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY25) Gold (oz) 2847.29 3.11% 0.00% 8.40% 8.40% 21.79% Silver (oz) 32.61 5.77% 0.00% 7.90% 7.90% 11.49% Copper (lb) 4.3085 -0.42% 0.00% 5.18% 5.18% -0.58% Aluminium (lb) 1.1780 -0.52% 0.00% 3.05% 3.05% 4.76% Nickel (lb) 6.8524 -2.25% 0.00% -4.09% -4.09% -11.90% Zinc (lb) 1.2550 -2.01% 0.00% -7.13% -7.13% -5.36% Uranium (lb) weekly 71.15 -3.53% 0.00% -1.18% -1.18% -14.53% Iron Ore (t) 101.33 -0.01% 0.00% -2.42% -2.42% -4.86%

Energy

Index 01 Feb 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Feb) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY25) West Texas Crude 73.05 -1.62% 0.00% 5.14% 5.14% -10.76% Brent Crude 76.00 -2.45% 0.00% 4.74% 4.74% -11.05%









The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

