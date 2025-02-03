ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 03-02-25

Daily Market Reports | Feb 03 2025

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 6.560 3.63% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 1.175 -18.97% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.037 2.78% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.020 -13.04% HSN – HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED 5.590 2.19% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 2.260 -12.40% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 2.520 2.02% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.285 -12.31% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 3.120 1.96% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 4.170 -9.94% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 7.870 1.94% MEI – METEORIC RESOURCES NL 0.074 -9.76% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.155 1.76% MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 9.490 -9.71% LTM – ARCADIUM LITHIUM PLC 9.340 1.41% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.380 -8.43% CDA – CODAN LIMITED 16.230 1.25% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 0.615 -8.21% RDX – REDOX LIMITED 4.300 1.18% OPT – OPTHEA LIMITED 1.050 -7.89% SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED 2.670 1.14% FPH – FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED 31.800 -7.42% AGL – AGL ENERGY LIMITED 11.640 1.04% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 0.500 -7.41% YAL – YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LIMITED 6.500 0.93% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.315 -7.35% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 3.340 0.91% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.320 -7.25% ABG – ABACUS GROUP 1.160 0.87% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.940 -7.18% GTK – GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED 11.650 0.87% ORA – ORORA LIMITED 2.210 -6.75% SGM – SIMS LIMITED 13.390 0.83% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 2.280 -6.56% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 4.880 0.83% AOV – AMOTIV LIMITED 10.140 -6.46% ACL – AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED 3.780 0.80% LIC – LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED 9.230 -6.39% AIA – AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED 7.940 0.51% LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED 27.270 -6.26%

