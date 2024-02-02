ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 02-02-24

Daily Market Reports | Feb 02 2024

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.680 12.75% APX – APPEN LIMITED 0.280 -8.20% AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.110 12.24% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 0.940 -7.84% PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED 10.840 8.62% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 2.120 -5.36% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.130 8.33% AGL – AGL ENERGY LIMITED 8.170 -4.33% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 0.605 8.04% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.695 -4.14% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 6.110 7.95% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.390 -3.70% SKC – SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 2.010 7.20% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.135 -3.57% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 1.375 6.59% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.755 -3.21% ADT – ADRIATIC METALS PLC 3.810 6.42% BCB – BOWEN COKING COAL LIMITED 0.066 -2.94% GMG – GOODMAN GROUP 26.980 6.18% SWM – SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED 0.245 -2.00% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.865 6.13% PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.870 -1.69% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 5.230 5.87% TER – TERRACOM LIMITED 0.300 -1.64% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.975 5.61% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.975 -1.52% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 1.695 5.61% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 8.190 -1.44% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 4.750 5.56% CCP – CREDIT CORP GROUP LIMITED 17.930 -1.32% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 12.020 5.53% PTM – PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED 1.145 -1.29% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 3.640 5.51% COF – CENTURIA OFFICE REIT 1.270 -1.17% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.575 5.50% EBO – EBOS GROUP LIMITED 34.360 -1.15% SLR – SILVER LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.265 5.42% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.545 -0.91% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.040 5.26% GWA – GWA GROUP LIMITED 2.230 -0.89%

