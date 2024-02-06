ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 06-02-24

Daily Market Reports | Feb 06 2024

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.200 21.21% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.840 -10.64% NCK – NICK SCALI LIMITED 14.000 16.57% AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.095 -9.52% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.105 9.38% CXL – CALIX LIMITED 1.545 -9.12% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.450 8.43% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.120 -7.69% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 1.720 5.52% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.125 -7.41% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.785 4.67% COH – COCHLEAR LIMITED 287.290 -6.86% OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED 1.360 4.62% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.785 -6.55% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.580 4.50% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 7.760 -4.43% SWM – SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED 0.255 4.08% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.325 -4.41% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.130 4.00% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.088 -4.35% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 5.250 3.96% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 4.340 -3.98% KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED 5.980 3.82% WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED 72.920 -3.93% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 7.210 3.00% CMW – CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP 0.390 -3.70% APE – EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED 14.500 2.91% AWC – ALUMINA LIMITED 1.055 -3.65% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 5.840 2.82% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.680 -3.55% ING – INGHAMS GROUP LIMITED 4.440 2.78% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.980 -3.41% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.040 2.56% FMG – FORTESCUE LIMITED 28.050 -2.94% GNC – GRAINCORP LIMITED 8.480 2.42% BLD – BORAL LIMITED 5.150 -2.83% AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED 2.140 2.39% S32 – SOUTH32 LIMITED 3.140 -2.79% HVN – HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED 4.440 2.30% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 1.915 -2.79%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms