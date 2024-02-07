ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 07-02-24

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 3.970 25.24% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.120 -7.69% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.750 13.64% STO – SANTOS LIMITED 7.410 -5.84% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.115 9.52% CSR – CSR LIMITED 6.530 -4.53% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 0.955 8.52% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.120 -4.00% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.130 8.33% DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 39.760 -3.66% RNU – RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED 0.083 7.79% APE – EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED 14.010 -3.38% APX – APPEN LIMITED 0.290 7.41% GUD – G.U.D. HOLDINGS LIMITED 11.980 -2.84% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.840 7.01% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.039 -2.50% GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.475 6.74% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 5.920 -2.15% PRN – PERENTI LIMITED 0.820 6.49% JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC 58.430 -1.96% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 9.750 6.32% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 5.240 -1.87% OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED 1.445 6.25% CNU – CHORUS LIMITED 7.420 -1.85% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 5.570 6.10% CTD – CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED 20.220 -1.65% NCK – NICK SCALI LIMITED 14.830 5.93% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.320 -1.54% APM – APM HUMAN SERVICES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 0.825 5.77% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 5.460 -1.44% AWC – ALUMINA LIMITED 1.115 5.69% SPK – SPARK NEW ZEALAND LIMITED 4.910 -1.41% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 3.570 5.62% AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED 2.110 -1.40% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.950 5.56% KLS – KELSIAN GROUP LIMITED 6.710 -1.32% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 8.190 5.54% EVT – EVT LIMITED 12.290 -1.29% AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.100 5.26% ARB – ARB CORPORATION LIMITED 35.080 -1.13%

