ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 08-02-24

Daily Market Reports | Feb 08 2024
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.540
|20.00%
|IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED
|0.105
|-8.70%
|CXL – CALIX LIMITED
|1.880
|18.24%
|PTM – PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED
|1.050
|-8.30%
|AGL – AGL ENERGY LIMITED
|8.800
|10.28%
|APX – APPEN LIMITED
|0.275
|-5.17%
|TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED
|0.655
|10.08%
|SVR – SOLVAR LIMITED
|1.120
|-5.08%
|RNU – RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.091
|9.64%
|REA – REA GROUP LIMITED
|176.430
|-4.18%
|LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L.
|0.097
|7.78%
|MMS – MCMILLAN SHAKESPEARE LIMITED
|17.020
|-3.95%
|LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.010
|6.32%
|EBO – EBOS GROUP LIMITED
|33.570
|-3.67%
|NWS – NEWS CORPORATION
|41.850
|6.30%
|PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.850
|-3.41%
|NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED
|0.615
|6.03%
|GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.460
|-3.16%
|CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED
|1.010
|5.76%
|AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
|5.290
|-3.11%
|CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED
|4.190
|5.54%
|APM – APM HUMAN SERVICES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
|0.800
|-3.03%
|LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED
|24.820
|4.99%
|BCB – BOWEN COKING COAL LIMITED
|0.065
|-2.99%
|MGR – MIRVAC GROUP
|2.240
|4.67%
|MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
|8.820
|-2.97%
|COH – COCHLEAR LIMITED
|304.740
|4.44%
|IMD – IMDEX LIMITED
|1.595
|-2.74%
|WOR – WORLEY LIMITED
|15.510
|4.23%
|RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED
|0.365
|-2.67%
|INR – IONEER LIMITED
|0.125
|4.17%
|VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED
|7.040
|-2.63%
|MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED
|5.550
|3.74%
|PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED
|10.640
|-2.47%
|ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED
|1.835
|3.67%
|BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.200
|-2.44%
|NWH – NRW HOLDINGS LIMITED
|2.900
|3.57%
|BSL – BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED
|22.570
|-2.38%
|ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED
|0.870
|3.57%
|STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED
|0.420
|-2.33%
Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.
FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On