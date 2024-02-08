ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 08-02-24

Daily Market Reports | Feb 08 2024

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

Company Price Change Company Price Change SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.540 20.00% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.105 -8.70% CXL – CALIX LIMITED 1.880 18.24% PTM – PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED 1.050 -8.30% AGL – AGL ENERGY LIMITED 8.800 10.28% APX – APPEN LIMITED 0.275 -5.17% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 0.655 10.08% SVR – SOLVAR LIMITED 1.120 -5.08% RNU – RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED 0.091 9.64% REA – REA GROUP LIMITED 176.430 -4.18% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.097 7.78% MMS – MCMILLAN SHAKESPEARE LIMITED 17.020 -3.95% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.010 6.32% EBO – EBOS GROUP LIMITED 33.570 -3.67% NWS – NEWS CORPORATION 41.850 6.30% PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.850 -3.41% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.615 6.03% GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.460 -3.16% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.010 5.76% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 5.290 -3.11% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 4.190 5.54% APM – APM HUMAN SERVICES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 0.800 -3.03% LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED 24.820 4.99% BCB – BOWEN COKING COAL LIMITED 0.065 -2.99% MGR – MIRVAC GROUP 2.240 4.67% MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 8.820 -2.97% COH – COCHLEAR LIMITED 304.740 4.44% IMD – IMDEX LIMITED 1.595 -2.74% WOR – WORLEY LIMITED 15.510 4.23% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.365 -2.67% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.125 4.17% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 7.040 -2.63% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 5.550 3.74% PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED 10.640 -2.47% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 1.835 3.67% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.200 -2.44% NWH – NRW HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.900 3.57% BSL – BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED 22.570 -2.38% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.870 3.57% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.420 -2.33%

