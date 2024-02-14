ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 14-02-24

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

Company Price Change Company Price Change SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.045 18.42% SSR – SSR MINING INC 7.060 -52.43% DOW – DOWNER EDI LIMITED 4.790 11.14% FBU – FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED 3.380 -14.21% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 0.205 10.81% GNC – GRAINCORP LIMITED 7.200 -12.30% AMP – AMP LIMITED 1.070 10.31% GUD – G.U.D. HOLDINGS LIMITED 11.070 -7.83% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.580 9.43% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.155 -6.06% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 21.920 8.30% RIC – RIDLEY CORPORATION LIMITED 2.520 -5.97% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.135 8.00% SEK – SEEK LIMITED 24.280 -5.23% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.080 8.00% SQ2 – BLOCK INC 100.510 -5.19% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.275 7.84% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.830 -5.14% SVW – SEVEN GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 38.910 7.04% 360 – LIFE360 INC 7.380 -5.14% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.096 5.49% CQE – CHARTER HALL SOCIAL INFRASTRUCTURE REIT 2.670 -4.98% CPU – COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED 26.290 4.91% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.860 -4.62% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.110 4.76% LNW – LIGHT & WONDER INC 130.000 -4.55% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.390 4.51% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.345 -4.17% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 0.610 4.27% SWM – SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED 0.235 -4.08% APM – APM HUMAN SERVICES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 0.860 4.24% OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED 1.650 -4.07% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.870 2.96% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 1.465 -3.93% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 11.330 2.91% GDI – GDI PROPERTY GROUP 0.625 -3.85% RWC – RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORP. LIMITED 4.420 2.55% PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.800 -3.61% OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED 1.500 2.39% BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 1.760 -3.56%

