ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 14-02-24

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change
SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.045 18.42% SSR – SSR MINING INC 7.060 -52.43%
DOW – DOWNER EDI LIMITED 4.790 11.14% FBU – FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED 3.380 -14.21%
CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 0.205 10.81% GNC – GRAINCORP LIMITED 7.200 -12.30%
AMP – AMP LIMITED 1.070 10.31% GUD – G.U.D. HOLDINGS LIMITED 11.070 -7.83%
SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.580 9.43% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.155 -6.06%
IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 21.920 8.30% RIC – RIDLEY CORPORATION LIMITED 2.520 -5.97%
ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.135 8.00% SEK – SEEK LIMITED 24.280 -5.23%
CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.080 8.00% SQ2 – BLOCK INC 100.510 -5.19%
BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.275 7.84% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.830 -5.14%
SVW – SEVEN GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 38.910 7.04% 360 – LIFE360 INC 7.380 -5.14%
LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.096 5.49% CQE – CHARTER HALL SOCIAL INFRASTRUCTURE REIT 2.670 -4.98%
CPU – COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED 26.290 4.91% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.860 -4.62%
IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.110 4.76% LNW – LIGHT & WONDER INC 130.000 -4.55%
BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.390 4.51% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.345 -4.17%
TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 0.610 4.27% SWM – SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED 0.235 -4.08%
APM – APM HUMAN SERVICES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 0.860 4.24% OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED 1.650 -4.07%
ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.870 2.96% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 1.465 -3.93%
TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 11.330 2.91% GDI – GDI PROPERTY GROUP 0.625 -3.85%
RWC – RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORP. LIMITED 4.420 2.55% PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.800 -3.61%
OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED 1.500 2.39% BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 1.760 -3.56%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

