ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 15-02-24

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change ALU – ALTIUM 66.000 28.76% DTL – DATA#3 LIMITED. 8.500 -13.09% RNU – RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED 0.105 22.09% PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED 94.000 -13.04% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.051 13.33% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 19.990 -8.80% APX – APPEN LIMITED 0.325 10.17% EVT – EVT LIMITED 11.150 -6.30% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 0.670 9.84% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 7.080 -5.73% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 0.300 9.09% FBU – FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED 3.200 -5.33% GMG – GOODMAN GROUP 28.470 7.03% MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.950 -5.28% BCB – BOWEN COKING COAL LIMITED 0.066 6.45% S32 – SOUTH32 LIMITED 2.940 -4.55% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 12.050 6.35% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.330 -4.32% 360 – LIFE360 INC 7.830 6.10% TER – TERRACOM LIMITED 0.250 -3.85% DOW – DOWNER EDI LIMITED 5.070 5.85% AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED 2.280 -3.39% XRO – XERO LIMITED 118.020 5.77% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.150 -3.23% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 3.890 5.42% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 11.060 -3.07% WES – WESFARMERS LIMITED 61.910 5.04% WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 30.240 -3.01% CHC – CHARTER HALL GROUP 12.360 5.01% AGL – AGL ENERGY LIMITED 8.400 -2.89% WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED 78.570 4.77% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.845 -2.87% DHG – DOMAIN HOLDINGS AUSTRALIA LIMITED 3.540 4.73% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 1.285 -2.65% AMP – AMP LIMITED 1.120 4.67% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 5.000 -2.53% PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED 11.220 4.66% SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED 3.520 -2.49% LNW – LIGHT & WONDER INC 135.890 4.53% APM – APM HUMAN SERVICES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 0.840 -2.33%

