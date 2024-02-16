ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 16-02-24

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.360 26.32% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 19.780 -14.19% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.840 20.00% ING – INGHAMS GROUP LIMITED 3.780 -12.50% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.120 20.00% DTL – DATA#3 LIMITED. 7.690 -9.53% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.175 11.90% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.290 -7.94% AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.110 10.00% PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED 87.240 -7.19% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 0.230 9.52% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 4.780 -6.27% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.855 8.92% DHG – DOMAIN HOLDINGS AUSTRALIA LIMITED 3.320 -6.21% IGO – IGO LIMITED 7.490 8.71% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 0.285 -5.00% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.625 8.70% KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED 6.090 -4.84% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 0.725 8.21% RNU – RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED 0.100 -4.76% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.135 8.00% PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.790 -4.24% TER – TERRACOM LIMITED 0.270 8.00% ASX – ASX LIMITED 65.120 -4.00% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.055 7.84% RIC – RIDLEY CORPORATION LIMITED 2.440 -3.94% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.145 7.41% OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED 1.600 -3.90% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 3.710 7.23% IAG – INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED 6.080 -3.80% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.685 7.03% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 11.630 -3.49% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.530 6.62% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.145 -3.33% OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED 1.610 6.62% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.300 -3.23% ASK – ABACUS STORAGE KING 1.235 5.56% PXA – PEXA GROUP LIMITED 11.800 -2.40% SSR – SSR MINING INC 7.320 5.32% PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED 10.910 -2.33%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms