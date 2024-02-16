Next Week At A Glance – 19-23 Feb 2024

Weekly Reports | 10:41 AM

By Greg Peel

Strap in. The trickle of local earnings results to date will become a flood from next week. Too many to highlight.

A very critical result will nevertheless stem from the US, when Nvidia reports on Wednesday night. As the poster child for AI, where Nvidia heads will impact all of Wall Street. Given past outperformance, even an in-line result could spark a sell-off that will ripple across the tech sector.

Locally, the minutes of the February RBA meeting are due on Tuesday. On Wednesday, we’ll see the December quarter wage price index, important to RBA policy.

The major economic release in the US next week will be that of the Fed minutes on Wednesday night.

The US is closed on Monday for Presidents’ Day.

Note that as the local results season hits top gear, ex-dividends begin to follow on a lag. There are several stocks moving ex-dividend next week; they too will become a flood into March.

