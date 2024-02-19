ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 19-02-24

Daily Market Reports | Feb 19 2024

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change APM – APM HUMAN SERVICES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 1.225 47.59% LLC – LENDLEASE GROUP 6.460 -13.98% IMD – IMDEX LIMITED 1.885 17.45% BCB – BOWEN COKING COAL LIMITED 0.059 -9.23% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.064 16.36% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 4.660 -7.91% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.135 12.50% ORA – ORORA LIMITED 2.710 -6.55% A2M – A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED 5.680 12.48% ING – INGHAMS GROUP LIMITED 3.590 -5.03% GWA – GWA GROUP LIMITED 2.550 8.97% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.285 -5.00% APX – APPEN LIMITED 0.350 7.69% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 19.560 -4.68% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.260 7.23% GPT – GPT GROUP 4.340 -4.62% RWC – RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORP. LIMITED 4.700 6.58% CQR – CHARTER HALL RETAIL REIT 3.650 -4.45% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 16.640 5.52% CNI – CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP 1.735 -4.41% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 0.765 5.52% HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 6.260 -3.99% OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED 1.690 4.97% HDN – HOMECO DAILY NEEDS REIT 1.220 -3.94% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 20.740 4.85% TER – TERRACOM LIMITED 0.260 -3.70% BLD – BORAL LIMITED 6.120 4.62% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 1.450 -3.65% AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.115 4.55% SQ2 – BLOCK INC 103.130 -3.62% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 4.860 4.29% CHC – CHARTER HALL GROUP 11.980 -3.54% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.890 4.09% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.140 -3.45% QBE – QBE INSURANCE GROUP LIMITED 16.710 3.72% EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL 2.970 -3.26% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.140 3.70% IGO – IGO LIMITED 7.250 -3.20% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 13.800 3.68% AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED 1.700 -3.13%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms