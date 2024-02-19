ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 19-02-24

Daily Market Reports | Feb 19 2024
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|APM – APM HUMAN SERVICES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
|1.225
|47.59%
|LLC – LENDLEASE GROUP
|6.460
|-13.98%
|IMD – IMDEX LIMITED
|1.885
|17.45%
|BCB – BOWEN COKING COAL LIMITED
|0.059
|-9.23%
|SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED
|0.064
|16.36%
|NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED
|4.660
|-7.91%
|LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L.
|0.135
|12.50%
|ORA – ORORA LIMITED
|2.710
|-6.55%
|A2M – A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED
|5.680
|12.48%
|ING – INGHAMS GROUP LIMITED
|3.590
|-5.03%
|GWA – GWA GROUP LIMITED
|2.550
|8.97%
|RED – RED 5 LIMITED
|0.285
|-5.00%
|APX – APPEN LIMITED
|0.350
|7.69%
|IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED
|19.560
|-4.68%
|LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.260
|7.23%
|GPT – GPT GROUP
|4.340
|-4.62%
|RWC – RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORP. LIMITED
|4.700
|6.58%
|CQR – CHARTER HALL RETAIL REIT
|3.650
|-4.45%
|CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|16.640
|5.52%
|CNI – CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP
|1.735
|-4.41%
|TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED
|0.765
|5.52%
|HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED
|6.260
|-3.99%
|OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED
|1.690
|4.97%
|HDN – HOMECO DAILY NEEDS REIT
|1.220
|-3.94%
|NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|20.740
|4.85%
|TER – TERRACOM LIMITED
|0.260
|-3.70%
|BLD – BORAL LIMITED
|6.120
|4.62%
|RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.450
|-3.65%
|AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED
|0.115
|4.55%
|SQ2 – BLOCK INC
|103.130
|-3.62%
|CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED
|4.860
|4.29%
|CHC – CHARTER HALL GROUP
|11.980
|-3.54%
|PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC
|0.890
|4.09%
|NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED
|0.140
|-3.45%
|QBE – QBE INSURANCE GROUP LIMITED
|16.710
|3.72%
|EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL
|2.970
|-3.26%
|INR – IONEER LIMITED
|0.140
|3.70%
|IGO – IGO LIMITED
|7.250
|-3.20%
|MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED
|13.800
|3.68%
|AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED
|1.700
|-3.13%
Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.
FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On