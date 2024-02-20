ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 20-02-24

Daily Market Reports | Feb 20 2024

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change APX – APPEN LIMITED 0.400 14.29% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.215 -25.86% MMS – MCMILLAN SHAKESPEARE LIMITED 19.500 11.75% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.450 -19.64% ARB – ARB CORPORATION LIMITED 39.420 10.20% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.125 -10.71% HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 6.860 9.58% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.025 -10.48% RWC – RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORP. LIMITED 5.110 8.72% SGM – SIMS LIMITED 13.100 -9.72% PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED 94.830 8.30% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.059 -7.81% TER – TERRACOM LIMITED 0.280 7.69% SHL – SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED 29.240 -7.79% IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED 2.240 7.18% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.125 -7.41% PRN – PERENTI LIMITED 0.910 7.06% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.180 -6.35% IMD – IMDEX LIMITED 2.010 6.63% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 1.400 -5.41% SUN – SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED 15.290 5.96% RNU – RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED 0.092 -5.15% NWL – NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED 18.600 5.62% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 4.630 -4.73% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 12.120 5.39% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 0.730 -4.58% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.300 5.26% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.850 -4.49% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 2.220 5.21% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.110 -4.35% HUB – HUB24 LIMITED 39.370 4.90% AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.110 -4.35% OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED 1.770 4.73% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 4.460 -4.29% BRG – BREVILLE GROUP LIMITED 27.260 4.28% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 0.225 -4.26% GWA – GWA GROUP LIMITED 2.650 3.92% LLC – LENDLEASE GROUP 6.200 -4.02% APM – APM HUMAN SERVICES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 1.270 3.67% IGO – IGO LIMITED 6.980 -3.72%

