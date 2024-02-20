ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 20-02-24

Daily Market Reports | Feb 20 2024
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|APX – APPEN LIMITED
|0.400
|14.29%
|STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED
|0.215
|-25.86%
|MMS – MCMILLAN SHAKESPEARE LIMITED
|19.500
|11.75%
|SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED
|0.450
|-19.64%
|ARB – ARB CORPORATION LIMITED
|39.420
|10.20%
|INR – IONEER LIMITED
|0.125
|-10.71%
|HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED
|6.860
|9.58%
|CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED
|1.025
|-10.48%
|RWC – RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORP. LIMITED
|5.110
|8.72%
|SGM – SIMS LIMITED
|13.100
|-9.72%
|PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED
|94.830
|8.30%
|SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED
|0.059
|-7.81%
|TER – TERRACOM LIMITED
|0.280
|7.69%
|SHL – SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED
|29.240
|-7.79%
|IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED
|2.240
|7.18%
|LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L.
|0.125
|-7.41%
|PRN – PERENTI LIMITED
|0.910
|7.06%
|LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.180
|-6.35%
|IMD – IMDEX LIMITED
|2.010
|6.63%
|CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC
|1.400
|-5.41%
|SUN – SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED
|15.290
|5.96%
|RNU – RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.092
|-5.15%
|NWL – NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED
|18.600
|5.62%
|CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED
|4.630
|-4.73%
|TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED
|12.120
|5.39%
|TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED
|0.730
|-4.58%
|RED – RED 5 LIMITED
|0.300
|5.26%
|PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC
|0.850
|-4.49%
|ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED
|2.220
|5.21%
|IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED
|0.110
|-4.35%
|HUB – HUB24 LIMITED
|39.370
|4.90%
|AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED
|0.110
|-4.35%
|OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED
|1.770
|4.73%
|NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED
|4.460
|-4.29%
|BRG – BREVILLE GROUP LIMITED
|27.260
|4.28%
|CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED
|0.225
|-4.26%
|GWA – GWA GROUP LIMITED
|2.650
|3.92%
|LLC – LENDLEASE GROUP
|6.200
|-4.02%
|APM – APM HUMAN SERVICES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
|1.270
|3.67%
|IGO – IGO LIMITED
|6.980
|-3.72%
Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.
FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On