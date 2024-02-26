ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 26-02-24

Daily Market Reports | Feb 26 2024

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED 7.570 23.69% NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 2.630 -15.97% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 2.110 14.99% TPG – TPG TELECOM LIMITED 4.930 -8.02% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 6.030 14.86% AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED 1.940 -6.73% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 0.930 14.81% IRE – IRESS LIMITED 7.460 -6.52% IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED 2.580 13.66% NHF – NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED 7.720 -5.62% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 2.330 9.91% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.590 -5.36% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.120 9.09% STO – SANTOS LIMITED 7.030 -5.26% AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.125 8.70% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.040 -4.76% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.165 8.37% ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 6.950 -3.61% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.935 7.47% APX – APPEN LIMITED 0.420 -3.45% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 0.225 7.14% EDV – ENDEAVOUR GROUP LIMITED 5.080 -3.42% LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED 31.250 7.13% PTM – PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED 1.025 -3.30% AWC – ALUMINA LIMITED 1.090 6.86% MND – MONADELPHOUS GROUP LIMITED 13.520 -3.08% TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.735 5.76% BXB – BRAMBLES LIMITED 14.810 -3.01% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 3.880 5.72% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 13.910 -2.86% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.470 5.62% AZJ – AURIZON HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.840 -2.78% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 21.840 5.25% PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED 12.600 -2.63% IMD – IMDEX LIMITED 2.010 5.24% APA – APA GROUP 7.970 -2.57% GOR – GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.495 4.91% BSL – BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED 22.850 -2.56% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.880 4.76% BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED 5.840 -2.50%

