ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 27-02-24

Daily Market Reports | Feb 27 2024

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice.

Company Price Change Company Price Change REH – REECE LIMITED 28.500 18.31% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.320 -34.69% APX – APPEN LIMITED 0.485 15.48% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.800 -14.44% GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED 1.250 11.61% JLG – JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED 6.250 -13.19% HLI – HELIA GROUP LIMITED 4.680 7.83% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 3.920 -11.91% WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED 95.380 7.00% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 1.080 -10.00% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 11.700 6.75% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 1.265 -8.66% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 2.240 6.16% IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED 2.370 -8.14% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.810 5.88% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 0.860 -7.53% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 6.380 5.80% ACL – AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED 2.610 -6.45% COL – COLES GROUP LIMITED 16.750 5.48% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.830 -5.68% PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.810 5.19% AWC – ALUMINA LIMITED 1.035 -5.05% EDV – ENDEAVOUR GROUP LIMITED 5.340 5.12% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.810 -4.99% CSR – CSR LIMITED 8.800 5.01% SQ2 – BLOCK INC 113.840 -4.87% MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 4.480 4.43% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 2.220 -4.72% NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 2.740 4.18% ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 6.640 -4.46% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 1.180 3.96% TPG – TPG TELECOM LIMITED 4.720 -4.26% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 4.720 3.96% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.115 -4.17% IRE – IRESS LIMITED 7.750 3.89% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.115 -4.17% LNW – LIGHT & WONDER INC 146.280 3.11% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 5.670 -3.90% KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED 7.800 3.04% SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED 3.320 -3.77%

