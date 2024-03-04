ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 04-03-24

Daily Market Reports | Mar 04 2024

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.435 14.47% AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.135 -15.63% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 2.210 12.76% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.120 -11.11% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.170 9.68% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.900 -10.00% CXL – CALIX LIMITED 1.950 9.55% SVR – SOLVAR LIMITED 1.060 -7.42% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.970 7.78% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 4.540 -6.00% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 1.700 7.59% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 1.100 -5.98% 360 – LIFE360 INC 12.150 7.52% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 1.940 -4.90% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.155 6.90% SWM – SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED 0.210 -4.55% GOR – GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.585 6.73% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.115 -4.17% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 1.075 6.44% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 0.830 -4.05% PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED 1.870 6.25% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 1.125 -3.85% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.340 6.25% PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED 99.710 -3.56% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 1.925 6.06% OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED 1.765 -3.55% NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED 13.720 6.03% FLT – FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED 21.090 -3.35% RNU – RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED 0.086 4.88% FMG – FORTESCUE LIMITED 25.360 -3.24% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 5.030 4.79% VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 3.590 -3.23% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.320 4.76% NCK – NICK SCALI LIMITED 14.200 -3.14% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.220 4.76% CWY – CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LIMITED 2.520 -3.08% CMW – CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP 0.440 4.76% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 4.790 -3.04% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.805 4.55% APM – APM HUMAN SERVICES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 1.620 -2.99%

