Australian Listed Real Estate Tables – 04-03-2024

Weekly Reports | Mar 04 2024

FNArena provides a weekly update of Australian listed real estate trusts (REIT) and property developers, current pricing yield and valuation data.

PDF file attached (logon required). Guide below.

Investors looking to diversify away from straight equity can invest in property as an alternative via direct investment, or by investing in units of listed or unlisted real estate investment trusts (REIT) or the shares of property developers.

The full story is for FNArena subscribers only. To read the full story plus enjoy a free two-week trial to our service SIGN UP HERE

If you already had your free trial, why not join as a paying subscriber? CLICK HERE