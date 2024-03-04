Australian Listed Real Estate Tables – 04-03-2024

Weekly Reports | Mar 04 2024

FNArena provides a weekly update of Australian listed real estate trusts (REIT) and property developers, current pricing yield and valuation data.

PDF file attached (logon required). Guide below.

Investors looking to diversify away from straight equity can invest in property as an alternative via direct investment, or by investing in units of listed or unlisted real estate investment trusts (REIT) or the shares of property developers.

The full story is for FNArena subscribers only. To read the full story plus enjoy a free two-week trial to our service SIGN UP HERE

If you already had your free trial, why not join as a paying subscriber? CLICK HERE

MEMBER LOGIN

Lost your login details?

Remember me

Latest News

1
Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Mar 05, 2024

10:00 AM - Daily Market Reports
2
The Overnight Report: Broadening Out

9:20 AM - Daily Market Reports
3
Today’s Financial Calendar – 05-03-2024

8:15 AM - Daily Market Reports
4
ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 04-03-24

Mar 04 2024 - Daily Market Reports
5
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 04-03-2024

Mar 04 2024 - Australia

Most Popular

1
Rudi Interviewed: Megatrends A Go-Go

Feb 05 2024 - Rudi's View
2
Rudi’s View: February Trepidation

Feb 07 2024 - Rudi's View
3
Rudi’s View: Corporate Travel, Hansen, IPH, NextDC & Macquarie Technology

Feb 08 2024 - Rudi's View
4
Uranium Week: Borat Rattles The Market

Feb 06 2024 - Weekly Reports
5
Treasure Chest: A Bottom For Lithium?

Feb 05 2024 - Treasure Chest
6
Uranium Week: Follow The Leader

Feb 20 2024 - Weekly Reports