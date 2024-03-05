ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 05-03-24

Daily Market Reports | Mar 05 2024

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

Company Price Change Company Price Change HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 1.290 14.67% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.040 -11.11% IRE – IRESS LIMITED 9.000 12.50% CXL – CALIX LIMITED 1.785 -8.46% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 2.460 11.31% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 4.100 -7.03% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 1.190 8.18% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.145 -6.45% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 1.825 7.35% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.410 -5.75% APX – APPEN LIMITED 0.595 7.21% IGO – IGO LIMITED 7.730 -5.27% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 2.070 6.70% SUL – SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED 15.110 -4.61% SLR – SILVER LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.180 6.31% BSL – BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED 21.330 -4.56% TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.780 6.12% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.210 -4.55% ABB – AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED 4.630 5.47% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 5.960 -4.49% NEM – NEWMONT CORPORATION REGISTERED 51.370 5.46% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.115 -4.17% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 2.030 5.45% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.275 -4.14% EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL 3.150 5.35% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.865 -3.89% IMD – IMDEX LIMITED 2.170 5.34% ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 6.840 -3.80% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.280 4.92% AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.130 -3.70% ADT – ADRIATIC METALS PLC 3.390 4.63% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.935 -3.61% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.355 4.41% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 64.000 -3.61% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 1.575 4.30% EDV – ENDEAVOUR GROUP LIMITED 5.190 -3.35% SVW – SEVEN GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 41.400 4.23% LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED 30.650 -3.31% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 1.120 4.19% COL – COLES GROUP LIMITED 16.470 -3.29%

