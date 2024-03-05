ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 05-03-24

Daily Market Reports | Mar 05 2024
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED
|1.290
|14.67%
|SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED
|0.040
|-11.11%
|IRE – IRESS LIMITED
|9.000
|12.50%
|CXL – CALIX LIMITED
|1.785
|-8.46%
|WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED
|2.460
|11.31%
|PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED
|4.100
|-7.03%
|TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED
|1.190
|8.18%
|INR – IONEER LIMITED
|0.145
|-6.45%
|GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED
|1.825
|7.35%
|BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.410
|-5.75%
|APX – APPEN LIMITED
|0.595
|7.21%
|IGO – IGO LIMITED
|7.730
|-5.27%
|ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED
|2.070
|6.70%
|SUL – SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED
|15.110
|-4.61%
|SLR – SILVER LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.180
|6.31%
|BSL – BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED
|21.330
|-4.56%
|TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.780
|6.12%
|STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED
|0.210
|-4.55%
|ABB – AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED
|4.630
|5.47%
|LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED
|5.960
|-4.49%
|NEM – NEWMONT CORPORATION REGISTERED
|51.370
|5.46%
|LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L.
|0.115
|-4.17%
|RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED
|2.030
|5.45%
|LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.275
|-4.14%
|EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL
|3.150
|5.35%
|PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC
|0.865
|-3.89%
|IMD – IMDEX LIMITED
|2.170
|5.34%
|ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED
|6.840
|-3.80%
|CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED
|1.280
|4.92%
|AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED
|0.130
|-3.70%
|ADT – ADRIATIC METALS PLC
|3.390
|4.63%
|NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED
|0.935
|-3.61%
|RED – RED 5 LIMITED
|0.355
|4.41%
|MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED
|64.000
|-3.61%
|RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.575
|4.30%
|EDV – ENDEAVOUR GROUP LIMITED
|5.190
|-3.35%
|SVW – SEVEN GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|41.400
|4.23%
|LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED
|30.650
|-3.31%
|ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED
|1.120
|4.19%
|COL – COLES GROUP LIMITED
|16.470
|-3.29%
