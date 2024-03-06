ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 06-03-24

Daily Market Reports | Mar 06 2024

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 9.210 7.85% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 3.990 -14.38% APX – APPEN LIMITED 0.630 5.88% DDR – DICKER DATA LIMITED 10.840 -10.04% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 0.880 4.76% OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED 1.515 -7.62% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 1.170 4.46% AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED 1.915 -7.49% ALQ – ALS LIMITED 12.790 3.98% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.135 -6.90% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 7.240 3.43% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.145 -6.45% CDA – CODAN LIMITED 10.750 3.37% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.155 -6.06% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 0.310 3.33% IRE – IRESS LIMITED 8.460 -6.00% BCB – BOWEN COKING COAL LIMITED 0.063 3.28% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.210 -5.47% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.810 3.18% 360 – LIFE360 INC 11.370 -5.01% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.700 2.94% SWM – SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED 0.200 -4.76% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.041 2.50% ABB – AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED 4.410 -4.75% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.215 2.38% NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 2.730 -4.55% SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 4.340 2.36% SIQ – SMARTGROUP CORPORATION LIMITED 9.730 -4.51% HPI – HOTEL PROPERTY INVESTMENTS LIMITED 3.050 2.35% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.110 -4.35% AMP – AMP LIMITED 1.100 2.33% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.110 -4.35% ALD – AMPOL LIMITED 38.210 2.19% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 0.230 -4.17% BOQ – BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED 6.090 2.18% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.520 -4.10% GPT – GPT GROUP 4.360 2.11% CXL – CALIX LIMITED 1.715 -3.92% TER – TERRACOM LIMITED 0.245 2.08% AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.125 -3.85%

