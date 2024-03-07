ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 07-03-24

Daily Market Reports | Mar 07 2024

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.150 20.00% HLI – HELIA GROUP LIMITED 3.670 -13.85% APX – APPEN LIMITED 0.750 19.05% PTM – PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED 1.135 -5.42% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.150 11.11% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 0.220 -4.35% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.330 9.92% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 11.330 -3.49% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 0.340 9.68% CMW – CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP 0.420 -3.45% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 1.260 7.69% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 7.000 -3.31% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.155 6.90% CDA – CODAN LIMITED 10.410 -3.16% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.395 6.76% AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED 1.500 -2.91% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.165 6.45% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 1.545 -2.83% AWC – ALUMINA LIMITED 1.160 6.42% IMD – IMDEX LIMITED 2.150 -2.71% PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED 2.070 5.88% WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 29.710 -2.65% RMD – RESMED INC 28.820 5.45% RIO – RIO TINTO LIMITED 120.620 -2.44% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 15.220 4.97% JBH – JB HI-FI LIMITED 58.750 -2.21% GWA – GWA GROUP LIMITED 2.800 4.87% GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.445 -2.20% ADT – ADRIATIC METALS PLC 3.470 4.83% IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED 2.220 -2.20% JLG – JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED 6.600 4.60% NUF – NUFARM LIMITED 5.820 -2.18% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.915 4.57% NHF – NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED 7.750 -2.15% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.115 4.55% VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 3.500 -1.69% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 12.600 4.48% GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED 1.205 -1.63% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 6.080 4.47% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.605 -1.53%

