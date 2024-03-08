ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 08-03-24

Daily Market Reports | Mar 08 2024

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change VUK – VIRGIN MONEY UK PLC 4.080 32.90% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 0.315 -7.35% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.165 10.00% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.155 -6.06% 360 – LIFE360 INC 12.340 5.83% TER – TERRACOM LIMITED 0.235 -6.00% JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.365 5.81% CXL – CALIX LIMITED 1.655 -5.16% AWC – ALUMINA LIMITED 1.220 5.17% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.385 -4.94% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.225 4.65% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 0.210 -4.55% GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.465 4.49% RNU – RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED 0.086 -4.44% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 2.390 4.37% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 0.870 -3.87% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 22.580 4.01% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.380 -3.80% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 1.245 3.75% SVR – SOLVAR LIMITED 0.960 -3.52% CMW – CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP 0.435 3.57% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 1.120 -3.45% HLI – HELIA GROUP LIMITED 3.800 3.54% BCB – BOWEN COKING COAL LIMITED 0.061 -3.17% WEB – WEBJET LIMITED 7.310 3.39% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 1.860 -2.97% AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.155 3.33% IRE – IRESS LIMITED 8.490 -2.86% MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 5.000 3.31% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.690 -2.82% NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 2.830 3.28% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 1.225 -2.78% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 11.700 3.27% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 3.900 -2.74% IMD – IMDEX LIMITED 2.220 3.26% IPH – IPH LIMITED 6.280 -2.64% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.160 3.23% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.295 -2.63% ADT – ADRIATIC METALS PLC 3.580 3.17% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.930 -2.62%

