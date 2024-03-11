ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 11-03-24

Daily Market Reports | Mar 11 2024

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change APX – APPEN LIMITED 0.830 9.93% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.210 -6.67% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.175 6.06% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.145 -6.45% APM – APM HUMAN SERVICES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 1.750 3.86% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.455 -6.43% SQ2 – BLOCK INC 120.850 3.66% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 1.280 -5.88% JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.415 3.66% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 7.380 -5.87% BCB – BOWEN COKING COAL LIMITED 0.063 3.28% CXL – CALIX LIMITED 1.565 -5.44% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.165 3.13% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.880 -5.38% CTD – CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED 17.610 3.04% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.230 -5.02% IRE – IRESS LIMITED 8.720 2.71% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.995 -4.78% EBO – EBOS GROUP LIMITED 34.900 2.32% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 1.915 -4.73% KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED 8.450 1.68% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.215 -4.71% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 0.320 1.59% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.105 -4.55% DXS – DEXUS 7.730 1.44% IMD – IMDEX LIMITED 2.120 -4.50% LIC – LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED 15.890 1.40% HLI – HELIA GROUP LIMITED 3.630 -4.47% HSN – HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED 5.000 1.21% ELD – ELDERS LIMITED 8.880 -4.41% CQE – CHARTER HALL SOCIAL INFRASTRUCTURE REIT 2.690 1.13% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.345 -4.17% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 2.710 1.12% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 4.190 -4.12% GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.470 1.08% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 5.000 -4.03% PTM – PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED 1.150 0.88% NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED 13.850 -4.02% HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 7.070 0.86% DRR – DETERRA ROYALTIES LIMITED 4.820 -3.98%

