ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 12-03-24

Daily Market Reports | Mar 12 2024

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

Company Price Change Company Price Change APX – APPEN LIMITED 1.080 30.12% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.097 -15.65% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 0.395 23.44% CXL – CALIX LIMITED 1.475 -5.75% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.195 18.18% GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.445 -5.32% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 1.000 13.64% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.785 -4.27% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.605 10.31% ACL – AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED 2.540 -4.15% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.115 9.52% APM – APM HUMAN SERVICES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 1.680 -4.00% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.230 9.52% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 1.230 -3.91% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.190 8.57% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 6.790 -3.55% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 2.500 8.23% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 7.120 -3.52% AWC – ALUMINA LIMITED 1.270 8.09% JLG – JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED 6.400 -2.74% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 0.220 7.32% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 4.630 -2.53% AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.160 6.67% DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 43.680 -2.48% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 2.880 6.27% PXA – PEXA GROUP LIMITED 12.310 -2.30% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 1.280 6.22% OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED 1.530 -2.24% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.305 6.10% JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC 60.600 -2.21% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 21.130 5.28% HLI – HELIA GROUP LIMITED 3.550 -2.20% 360 – LIFE360 INC 12.830 5.16% SSR – SSR MINING INC 6.460 -2.12% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.042 5.00% TCL – TRANSURBAN GROUP LIMITED 13.200 -1.86% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 1.570 4.67% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.625 -1.81% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.930 4.49% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 7.700 -1.79%

