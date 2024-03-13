ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 13-03-24

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.165 6.45% APX – APPEN LIMITED 0.965 -10.65% AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.170 6.25% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 0.200 -9.09% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.395 6.08% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.220 -6.51% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 1.060 6.00% OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED 1.440 -5.88% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 3.040 5.56% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.970 -5.83% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.200 5.26% GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.420 -5.62% SWM – SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED 0.210 5.00% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 0.375 -5.06% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.240 4.35% DTL – DATA#3 LIMITED. 8.500 -4.92% PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.855 4.27% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.040 -4.76% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 3.980 4.19% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 4.860 -4.71% RNU – RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED 0.088 3.53% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 1.295 -4.43% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 5.070 3.47% APM – APM HUMAN SERVICES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 1.610 -4.17% NEC – NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.695 3.35% SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED 3.230 -3.87% AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED 2.010 3.08% SSR – SSR MINING INC 6.230 -3.56% CXL – CALIX LIMITED 1.520 3.05% SLR – SILVER LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.140 -3.39% MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 9.650 2.99% JLG – JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED 6.190 -3.28% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 19.700 2.66% KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED 8.360 -3.24% PMV – PREMIER INVESTMENTS LIMITED 30.170 2.62% BCB – BOWEN COKING COAL LIMITED 0.060 -3.23% OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED 1.580 2.60% PRN – PERENTI LIMITED 0.920 -3.16% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.200 2.56% NEM – NEWMONT CORPORATION REGISTERED 51.330 -2.95%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms