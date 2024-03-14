ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 14-03-24

Daily Market Reports | Mar 14 2024

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.260 76.87% ABB – AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED 3.550 -18.01% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 3.490 14.80% APX – APPEN LIMITED 0.800 -17.10% AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.190 11.76% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.084 -12.50% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 14.610 10.68% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 4.540 -10.45% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.865 10.19% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 2.320 -6.83% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.043 7.50% APE – EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED 13.940 -6.76% SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED 8.470 7.22% ING – INGHAMS GROUP LIMITED 3.510 -5.39% OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED 1.685 6.65% SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 4.070 -5.35% TER – TERRACOM LIMITED 0.245 6.52% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.160 -5.31% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 3.380 5.96% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.190 -5.00% ADT – ADRIATIC METALS PLC 3.820 5.82% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 0.190 -5.00% SLR – SILVER LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.205 5.70% SWM – SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED 0.200 -4.76% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.660 5.40% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 19.700 -4.51% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.980 5.38% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 1.195 -4.40% S32 – SOUTH32 LIMITED 3.020 5.23% REA – REA GROUP LIMITED 179.330 -4.23% SQ2 – BLOCK INC 130.000 4.67% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 1.250 -3.85% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.120 4.35% ANZ – ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 28.680 -3.76% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.365 4.29% WBC – WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION 26.470 -3.75% PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED 2.100 3.96% BCB – BOWEN COKING COAL LIMITED 0.058 -3.33% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.005 3.61% DHG – DOMAIN HOLDINGS AUSTRALIA LIMITED 3.260 -3.26%

