ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 15-03-24

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

Company Price Change Company Price Change A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.930 7.51% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.550 -21.43% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.260 6.12% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.165 -13.16% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 7.980 5.00% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.073 -13.10% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 12.080 4.68% BCB – BOWEN COKING COAL LIMITED 0.052 -10.34% CNI – CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP 1.790 4.07% EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL 2.860 -10.06% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 1.300 4.00% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.235 -9.62% HDN – HOMECO DAILY NEEDS REIT 1.315 3.54% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.250 -8.42% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 0.910 3.41% SSR – SSR MINING INC 5.760 -7.84% IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED 2.230 3.24% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 2.320 -7.20% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 1.945 3.18% CXL – CALIX LIMITED 1.425 -7.17% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 1.010 3.06% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.040 -6.98% DXI – DEXUS INDUSTRIA REIT 3.070 3.02% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.125 -6.25% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 15.050 3.01% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 3.910 -6.24% DTL – DATA#3 LIMITED. 8.610 2.99% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.760 -5.59% GOZ – GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES AUSTRALIA 2.450 2.94% AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.180 -5.26% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 23.310 2.78% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 0.180 -5.26% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 20.240 2.74% IGO – IGO LIMITED 7.390 -5.13% BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 1.700 2.72% SQ2 – BLOCK INC 123.680 -4.86% HPI – HOTEL PROPERTY INVESTMENTS LIMITED 3.170 2.59% TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.730 -4.58% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.200 2.56% ADT – ADRIATIC METALS PLC 3.650 -4.45%

